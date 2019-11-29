Quick! These true wireless earbuds are just £69 (and they're actually good)

It's not often that a pair of budget true wireless earbuds truly blow us away, but the Lypertek Tevi deliver on all fronts; sound quality, connectivity, and battery life.

They're also incredibly good value – and now, they're cheaper than ever thanks to a brilliant Amazon Black Friday deal, which slashes the price from £99 to just £69.

You'll have to be quick as this Lightning Deal will expire tonight (November 29) at 8.05pm.

Today's best true wireless earbud deal

Lypertek Tevi True Wireless Earbuds: £99 £69 at Amazon

With USB-C charging, a well-balanced sound, lengthy battery life, and waterproofing, the Lypertek Tevi tick every box you could ask for, from what are basically a pair of budget true wireless earbuds. Now with £30 off, they're even more of a bargain than they were before. View Deal

Read our in-depth Lypertek Tevi review

For comparison, the Apple AirPods (2019), cost $159 / £159 / AU$249 (unless you can bag yourself a great AirPods Black Friday deal), and are still the most popular true wireless earbuds out there. But we think the Lypertek Tevi beat them in terms of sound quality, not to mention their vastly superior 70-hour battery life.

That sound quality comes from the Lypertek Tevi's 6mm graphene drivers – and with support for SBC, AAC and aptX codecs, these buds offer some of the most natural and well-balanced audio we've experienced from a pair of true wireless earbuds in 2019.

In short, the Lypertek Tevi punch well above their weight, eclipsing lots of far pricier buds on the market – and this deal makes them an even more attractive proposition this Black Friday.