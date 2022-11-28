Thanks to its powerful sound, rugged and easily portable design, excellent connectivity and smart home control, we think the Sonos Roam is by far and away the best portable Bluetooth speaker available today.
And we're not the only ones – you do too! For Cyber Monday, it's one of the most searched-for items in the tech world, so pat yourself on the back if you're one of those looking to snap up a deal.
Right now, the best Sonos Roam deal in the US is actually on the Roam SL (i.e. the one without mics), which is currently discounted by 20% at the Sonos store, bringing the price down from $159 to only $127 (opens in new tab).
In the UK, both the Roam and the Roam SL have been given even better money-off treatments, with the Roam down to just £124 at Amazon (which equates to 22% off) (opens in new tab), while the Roam SL is just £118 (a 26% saving) (opens in new tab), also at Amazon!
Not after the Roam but want a Sonos Cyber Monday deal? Click that text, friend – and remember, we've got a more general Cyber Monday deals roundup, plus live coverage the best Cyber Monday deals as and when they land.
The best Cyber Monday Sonos Roam / Roam SL deals US
Sonos Roam SL Bluetooth speaker: was
$159 now $127 at Sonos (opens in new tab)
The Sonos Roam SL is the same portable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled speaker as the Sonos Roam, but has no mics. So there's no built-in voice assistant support, although it'll tag along if you've got voice control elsewhere in your Sonos setup. And we've never seen it quite so affordable before – $32 isn't a huge saving, but it's the best out there!
The best Cyber Monday Sonos Roam / Roam SL deals UK
Sonos Roam portable speaker: was
£179 now £124 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
When Sonos makes a truly portable speaker that not only plays nice with your multi-room audio setup but also brings Bluetooth the party, you know you're onto a winner. And although it might have seemed a little steep at its regular RRP, this money is far more palatable – and it's never been as cheap as this to date. Note that this offer is on the black version; the white version is also down to £124, but from an RRP of £159.99, so less of a saving.
Sonos Roam SL Bluetooth speaker: was
£159.99 now £119 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This is a portable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi enabled speaker with impressive bass weight that seamlessly works with a full Sonos system as well as on the go. The 'SL' part means it has no mics and thus no built-in voice assistant support, although it'll tag along if you've got voice control elsewhere in your Sonos setup. And this £40 saving is a huge discount; we've never seen it quite so affordable before. Note that this offer is on the black version; the white version is also down to £124, but only from £130, so the saving is a lot less.
Its bass-heavy audio performance makes the Sonos Roam ideal for use outdoors, while clever Automatic Switching means it will seamlessly tailor the experience based on the environment.
Our review, linked above, is the place to go for more detailed analysis, but for now, know that Cyber Monday lasts only 24 hours and we're well into that now – so if you've got it on your wish list, the time is now!
More Cyber Monday Sonos Roam /Roam SL deals
Scroll down for more Cyber Monday deals in the US and UK.
