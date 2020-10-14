Quick - Amazon Prime Day deals just cut the MacBook Air to $749

MacBook deals have dropped the Air to $949, they've even dropped to $899 - they've never dropped to $749.99. Yet that's exactly what we're seeing in the latest Amazon Prime Day deals right now.

That's right, you'll find the 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD MacBook Air for just under $750 right now - a stunning saving that rewards eagle-eyed shoppers with an extra $50 off at checkout. That brings the previous $899 Amazon Prime Day price down to $749.99 in a fantastic $200 overall saving overall.

We'd move quickly on this one. With less than 15 hours to go on these Prime Day deals, we're seeing the hottest offers selling out faster and faster. This is certainly going to be a popular price drop, so we'd recommend you head over to this MacBook deal as soon as possible.

MacBook deals at lowest price ever in Amazon Prime Day deals

2020 Apple MacBook Air: $999 $749.99 at Amazon

Quick - the MacBook Air is available for just $749.99 right now - that's a stunning discount thanks to a $100 price cut plus an extra $50 off at checkout. That's some serious value for money, even without the early Prime Day discount.

