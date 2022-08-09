PSA: Amazon AU now has 1-day Prime delivery for Sydney and Melbourne

Audio player loading…

At last, Amazon’s free one-day delivery for Prime customers has hit Australian shores. Once limited to customers in major markets like the US and UK, Amazon Prime members in certain areas of Sydney and Melbourne will now also be able to take advantage of this next-day delivery perk… but it’s only on eligible items.

What are these eligible items? Amazon promises that the items are spread across a broad range of goods – from toys and household objects, to books, electronics and more. To find these items, Prime members need to look for the ‘Prime free one-day’ icon. There are some great brands included in the eligible items, including Amazon’s own devices, Apple products and some Logitech gaming gear. Some standout examples available for next day delivery are:

Since day one, Australian Prime members have had access to free two-day delivery, and some lucky customers have been able to get their items the next day. Factors such as time of day the order was placed and whether the item ordered was available within one of the two Amazon fulfilment centres – one based in Melbourne and one in Sydney – have typically affected delivery times, even for Prime members. But a new development has made Amazon more confident.

Quick and easy

The launch of Amazon Australia’s very first robotic fulfilment centre in Sydney has been the catalyst for introducing one-day delivery for some Prime members. Launched earlier this year, the centre lends additional support to local retailers selling through Amazon to fulfil orders on small to medium sized goods.

While one-day delivery is great news for folks in certain areas of Sydney and Melbourne, everyone else will only have access to the two-day delivery option.There’s also no minimum spend, and late-night shoppers can also enjoy next day delivery with the cut off as late as midnight.

Haven’t tried Amazon Prime yet? Well, you could give it a trial run if you think you’re going to be a regular shopper on the platform. Signing up for Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) will cost AU$6.99 each month, or AU$59.99 a year, and provides plenty of benefits that goes beyond just free and fast delivery. The membership also grants you access to a handful of other services Amazon has to offer including Prime Video, Prime Reading, Prime Music and Prime Gaming (previously known as Twitch). We’ve broken down what Amazon Prime has to offer Australian customers – for more information on how to sign up or what’s on offer with a membership, head to our Amazon Prime hub.