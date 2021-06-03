PS5 restock Twitter tracker: Walmart and Best Buy – how to get PS5 alerts today

The next PS5 restock at Walmart and Best Buy could be today, June 3. In fact we saw a very small restock of PS5 Digital overnight, according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider, who will send you restock alerts when PS5 is in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. Matt is tracking the Sony console at Walmart and Best Buy today, and also monitoring GameStop, Target, Sony Direct, Amazon, Antonline and other stores in the US this week (Matt is tracking more than a dozen stores total on Twitter). More than 36,000 people have been able to buy a next-gen console through his Twitter alerts.

PS5 restock news for June 3

The PS5 restock date is could be today at two American retailers, according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. Both Walmart and Best Buy are overdue to have the Sony console in stock, and it's about time. The short week has produced nearly zero PS5 restock news in the US.

Technically, there was a very small PS5 Digital restock at about 3:10am this morning, June 3. However, almost no one was able to get it (less than 10 people). This means that this was a non-scheduled drop; either a mistake by Walmart, or the US retailer wanted to burn off inventory when no one was looking. A majority of people saw the add-to-cart button go live, but either weren't able to add the PS5 to their carts or, in our case when we tested it, couldn't check out.

That's a good sign for 3pm EDT today, when the usual Walmart PS5 restock happen. It's always been a Thursday in 2021, just not every Thursday. It's often every other Thursday, and Walmart was one of the few retailers in the US that didn't have a restock last week.

Rumored Walmart PS5 restocked date: Thursday, June 3 at 3pm EDT

Last Walmart PS5 restock date and time: Monday, May 24 at 11:49am EDT

Monday, May 24 at 11:49am EDT How to get it: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter account

The Walmart PS5 restock date could be today, June 3, and by this bold statement, we mean more than the few PS5 Digital consoles that were back in stock overnight at 3:10am (don't worry if you missed it – barely anyone got them).

Walmart seems like the surest thing around when it comes to stores in the US carrying the new PlayStation this week. It's easy to explain why we're hopeful today: we haven't seen Walmart deviate from console restocks on Thursdays in 2021, though it doesn't have the PS5 every Thursday. Instead, it often does a restock every other Thursday (although even that's not a sure thing).

The good news is that Matt Swider often gets an advance notice about the Walmart PS5 restock news, often with a date and time if it's a massive PS5 drop.

Rumored Best Buy PS5 restocked date: Maybe today, June 3 at 3:40pm EDT

Last Best Buy PS5 restock date and time: Monday, May 24 at 11:49am EDT

Monday, May 24 at 11:49am EDT How to get it: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter account

Will the Best Buy PS5 restock be today, June 3, and thus go back to happening on Thursdays again? We'll know if the electronics retailer, which is also now selling RTX 3080 Ti GPU stock starting today, keeps to its pattern at 3:40pm EDT, which is the time it had a PS5 restock a few weeks ago (before that random Monday restock over a week ago).

Truthfully, it's gotten harder to nail down when Best Buy will restock PS5 simply because it went from consistently launching orders at midday on Fridays (for seven weeks in a row), to opening up orders on Thursdays afternoons (for two weeks in a row), to having this last restock on a Monday morning (we think that was meant for the latter half of the prior week, but Best Buy didn't have shipments in yet).

All the more reason to pay attention to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker for Best Buy alerts like this one:

Rumored GameStop PS5 restocked date: End of this week or next week

Last GameStop PS5 restock date and time: Wednesday, May 26 at 2pm EDT

Wednesday, May 26 at 2pm EDT How to get it: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter account

The GameStop PS5 restock has happened three Wednesdays in a row – until this week. It's a short week and the video game retailer is likely catching up on inventory (we were surprised it went 3-for-3 on Wednesdays without fail before). We're still tracking PS5 restock events here for the remainder of this week, and we know it's almost always at 2pm EDT (online-only not in stores). The good news is that, like Walmart, GameStop usually sends us the news in advance.

GameStop has bundles, and recently, the US retailer has stuck to packing in MLB The Show and Returnal. While many Matt Swider followers complain about being forced to buy games, accessories (like an extra controller) and a gift card, making the PS5 price on average $729, this tactic does deter resellers who scoop up the PS5 console at other stores and resell it for much higher prices.

Rumored Target PS5 restocked date: Unknown but likely at 7:40am EDT

Last Target PS5 restock date and time: Thursday, May 27 at about 7:40am EDT

Thursday, May 27 at about 7:40am EDT How to get it: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter account

When is the next Target PS5 restock date? We usually have a good idea, and in 2021, it's always on a Wednesday or Thursday at around 7:40am EDT, according to past restocks. But while our sources at Target stores throughout the United States often tell us how much inventory they have on hand, it's too early to know the approximate date, even if we're confident of the Target restock time by now.

The next Thursday on the calendar is today, June 3, but since the last Target PS5 restock was on Thursday, May 27 at about 7:40am EDT and all of our Twitter replies (mostly from people who missed out) note inventory seemed light – it went fast. In other words, it may be some time before Target is able to have a PS5 restock. We'll let you know soon, but we'd guess Wednesday, June 9 or Thursday, June 10.

Rumored Sony Direct PS5 restocked date: Random weekdays at 5pm EDT

Last Sony Direct PS5 restock date and time: Thursday, May 20 at 5pm EDT

Thursday, May 20 at 5pm EDT How to get it: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter account

The Sony Direct PS5 restock was two weeks ago today, and we've known that it was going to be the last one for some time simply because our Twitter replies indicated that many of the lucky PS5 buyers received 'delayed shipment' notices. This usually means that Sony Direct will halt PS5 sales for the foreseeable future. And here were are two weeks later without another PS5 drop from Sony Direct.

It's nearly time for Sony's official store for the PlayStation brand to sell PS5 consoles again, judging from previous instances in which a shipment delay put the retailer on hiatus. The good news about Sony Direct PS5 restocks are they're usually fairer than other stores thanks to a virtual queue that randomizes who gets to buy the PS5.

There's no indication of a Sony Direct PS5 restock this week (hence why it's at the bottom of the list), but look out for this alert when it's time:

Rumored Amazon PS5 restocked date: Could happen any time due to glitch

Last Amazon PS5 restock date and time: Wednesday, May 26 at 10am EDT

Wednesday, May 26 at 10am EDT How to get it: Follow our PS5 restock Twitter account

The next Amazon PS5 restock is the most controversial of them all simply because it nearly had two restocks in as many days. We saw thousands of people get a PS5 from our restock alert on Wednesday, May 26, yet no one was able to get it the next day when there was a supposed second PS5 restock (the add-to-cart button was turned on for about 30 minutes).

That means one of two things: Amazon does have PS5 inventory and it'll probably have another restock soon after Memorial Day, or it was a wider Amazon.com glitch and the add-to-cart button was never meant to go live (as in they didn't actually have consoles to begin with). We're tracking Amazon just in case it's the former. But we also know Amazon has waited between 15 and 52 days between restocks, so there's no telling when PS5 will be back in stock at Amazon.

