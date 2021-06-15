PS5 restock update: Sony Direct, Best Buy, and GameStop dates – and in-stock alerts

The Sony Direct Best Buy PS5 restock date may be next, as our exclusive sources tell us there's console inventory at Best Buy warehouse locations in the US. Also, there will be a Sony Direct restock on Thursday, June 17. We'll send an alert for that.

Our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider will send you an alert when the Sony console is back in stock – if you follow his account and turn on notifications. Yes, there will be a GameStop Xbox Series X restock in stores tomorrow, June 16, but PS5 restocks will remain online-only, according to our contacts at the American retailer. Walmart may have PS5 Disc available to buy (it only had PS5 Digital at 3am EDT) on Thursday afternoon.

PS5 restock Thursday, June 17 at Sony Direct. Xbox Series X GameStop in-store TOMORROW. PS5 at 12pm PT / 3pm ET if u got this invite email (it's random). Check ur email for it. Virtual queue always opens up to everyone else ~5pm ET

PS5 restock news for June 15: is Best Buy be next?

As of today, June 15, there hasn't been a major PS5 restock in almost two weeks – we saw a Best Buy PS5 restock on a Thursday nearly two weeks ago. And beyond that, it's been three weeks since the major last restock of Sony console.

We're overdue for a PS5 restock date, needless to say. Now, we did see Sony console bundles at Newegg (PS5 bundle) and Antonline (PS5 Digital) early last week, but outside of yesterday's Walmart PS5 Digital restock and Antonline bundle that lasted one minute flat, no major PS5 drop has happened in nearly two weeks.

All of this is odd given the fact that Sony is now launching a flagship game. However, it's also a good sign that retailers in the US, including Walmart, Target and Sony Direct, are amassing next-gen console inventory. We reported that we didn't anticipate a Target PS5 restock last week and our 24/7 PS5 restock Twitter tracker was right.

Next Sony Direct PS5 restock date and time: Likely Thursday, June 17 at 5pm EDT

Likely Thursday, June 17 at 5pm EDT Last Sony Direct PS5 restock date and time: Thursday, May 20 at 5pm EDT

The Sony Direct restock date in almost a month will happen on Thursday, June 17. So far it's exclusive to people who got a special Sony Direct email invite, and that limited virtual queue will happen at 3pm EDT / 12pm PDT, according to the email seen by TechRadar. However, the Sony Direct virtual queue always opens up to the general public right afterward at 5pm EDT / 2pm PDT.

Last Best Buy restock date: Thursday, June 3 at 9:37am EDT

Best Buy is poised to have the next PS5 restock in the US, and we're confident of this because it has recently loaded a new Ratchet & Clank: A Rift Apart PS5 bundle. You're not required to buy a PS5 bundle at Best Buy like GameStop and Antonline – it's an optional purchase (meaning Best Buy's stock isn't tied down to purchasing a game. It's all the same inventory). But the fact that there's a new SKU loaded onto the Best Buy site – of a game that just launched – is a very good sign.

While the Best Buy restock time has been all over the place in 2021 and we know the American electronics retailer often favors Thursday and Friday restocks, we have seen it launch inventory once a Monday (our sources helped us report that this stock was originally meant for a Friday, but supply just wasn't there nationwide so it got delayed). Since Best Buy didn't do a PS5 restock last week, we could be in for the same surprise restock early this week.

GameStop restocked date: Possibly this week online along with Xbox in-store

Possibly this week online along with Xbox in-store Last GameStop restock date and time: Wednesday, May 26 at 2pm EDT

GameStop is preparing a 'special event' for this week with the Microsoft console available for in-store purchases for the first time in 2021. Sony PS5 consoles remain harder to get, so while those in-store purchases are going on, we expect GameStop to stick to offering PS5 bundles online, maybe sometime this week.

Walmart PS5 restock happened overnight

Last small Walmart restocked date: Monday, June 14 and June 3 at 3:10am EDT

Monday, June 14 and June 3 at 3:10am EDT Last major Walmart restock date: Thursday, May 20 at 3:26pm EDT

Walmart PS5 restock dates often happen on Thursdays, however, the followers of the Matt Swider PS5 Twitter tracker account have been woken up by 3am restock opportunities the past two cycles. A few were lucky enough to buy the PS5 Digital console. We're still keen on checking out Walmart at 3pm EDT (normal hours) every Thursday just in case Walmart follows its usual PS5 restock pattern.

We'll send out a news alert on Thursday whether or not there will be a PS5 restock at Walmart (we often know one way or another ahead of time).

PS5 DIGITAL restock at WALMART in the US. PS5 Digital ($399)

Newegg raffles weekly PS5 bundles

Last Newegg restock date: Wednesday, June 9 at 11am EDT

Newegg occasionally offers PS5 bundles with games and accessories, like Destruction All-Stars and MLB The Show. It's always a lottery with the Newegg Shuffle, so you're never guaranteed to get it, but you also don't have to constantly try to add it to your cart. Newegg also has RTX GPU stock almost every day.

Antonline had a PS5 Digital restock – Disc is next

Last Antonline restock date: Tuesday, June 8 at 10:36am EDT

Antonline did have a PS5 Digital restock again on Tuesday and Wednesday of this week, making it the only US retailer to have the Sony console in stock this week. The latter PS5 restock date, Wednesday, June 9, was a blip rather than a full restock.

Antonline is one of the better retailers to buy PS5 from – even if it's not a household name. It ships fast, according to the thousands of Twitter tracker replies we've gotten showing a solid customer service experience. People have gotten the console in as little as two days. The company also doesn't mess with the add-to-cart button, so when orders open up you have less than three minutes to check out. In other words, it's the opposite of a PS5 Walmart restock (which ships slow and often yanks the console out of your cart quite randomly).

Amazon PS5 restock

Last Amazon restock date and time: Wednesday, May 26 at 10am EDT

Amazon has had a restock anywhere between 15 and 54 days, according to our PS5 restock tracker timeline. That means it can happen at any point and the date hasn't had a pattern.

However, there is potentially good news as part of our research into the Amazon PS5 restock times. We've noticed that it shifts back and forth between morning and 3am EDT every month. The current restock cycle calls for a 3am EDT Amazon PS5 restock time, though we don't know the date. It could be between now and Amazon Prime Day deals.