PS5 restock: Target, Best Buy, Walmart and GameStop date tracker – when to buy it next

The next PS5 restock date is overdue, as today, May 5, marks one full week since the last orders at Target and GameStop, according to our PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. Matt will send you Twitter alerts when the Sony console is back in stock – if you follow his Twitter account and turn on notifications. When and where will PS5 be available to buy? We're tracking the next Walmart PS5 restock (could be Thursday at 3pm EDT) and Best Buy (look out on Friday at 12pm EDT), as well as other retailers in the US, including Newegg and Antonline. We haven't seen a restock from Sony Direct in weeks, and Sam's Club is another store that's been silent. Expect to see updates on Twitter soon.

When will restock PS5 restock?

We don't expect the usual Target PS5 restock this week, with no confirmation from our reliable sources that the American retailer has enough console inventory to allow for online orders with in-store pickup.

Instead, the Walmart PS5 restock could be tomorrow, Thursday, May 6 at 3pm EDT. Walmart hasn't had a massive PS5 restock since Thursday, March 18 (there was one smaller PS5 drop on Thursday, April 15). In other words, the largest retailer in the US is overdue to make the Sony console available to buy online. Matt Swider usually has the scoop on the status of the Walmart PS5 restock three hours in advance.

The Best Buy PS5 restock is also overdue. We're six weeks without new stock of the next-gen PS5 Disc console and seven weeks from the last time we had the PS5 Digital console available to buy. Best Buy usually puts the PS5 on sale between 12pm EDT and 3:15pm EDT, so look out for Matt's Twitter alert during that time window.

There's a chance that the GameStop PS5 restock will be at the end of this week or early next week, as the video game retailer often waits a week to a week-and-a-half to offer consoles. Friday or next Monday would be a natural fit for GameStop's next PS5 sale. Newegg has its daily Newegg Shuffle, but we've yet to see a PS5 bundle as part of its lottery, while Sony Direct, another randomly picked virtual queue, hasn't had a PS5 restock since mid-April. They're both overdue.

Next Target PS5 restock date: Unlikely to be this week

Unlikely to be this week Last Target PS5 restock date and time: Wednesday, April 28 at 7:43am EDT

Wednesday, April 28 at 7:43am EDT How to buy PS5 from Target: Target PS5 Disc | Target PS5 Digital

How long does it take to get it?: Online orders, same-day in-store pickup

The Target PS5 restock date last Wednesday, April 28 was leaked by TechRadar and prolific PlayStation 5 restock source Jake Randall who has nailed down the exact date citing internal Target communications. It's too early to tell when the next Target date will be, and all signs point to it not happening today, May 5.

When the Target PS5 restock date does roll around, the time usually falls between 7am and 9am EDT, with the most consistent PS5 drop time being around 7:40am EDT. This is a brutal time for people on the West coast, when it's 4:40am EDT, but there's also less competition at that hour. While this is an online-only purchase, you can pick up the PS5 in-store the same day and have to select a local store. That means fewer people are awake in California than in New York.

Next Walmart PS5 restock date: Check Thursday, May 6 at 3pm EDT

Check Thursday, May 6 at 3pm EDT Last Walmart date: Thursday, April 15 at 3pm EDT (every 10 mins for two hours)

Thursday, April 15 at 3pm EDT (every 10 mins for two hours) Link for when it's in stock: Walmart PS5 Disc | Walmart PS5 Digital

Wait time: One week to one month, according to our followers

The next Walmart PS5 restock date could be tomorrow, May 6 at 3pm EDT. We know that Walmart tends to have console stock on inconsistent Thursdays at this time, and it hasn't had a massive PS5 restock in over six weeks. Yes, there was one smaller PS5 drop on April 15, but we've been for another two-hour restock marathon split into 12 different waves like the last big PS5 restock update on March 18.

Matt often knows if there will be a massive Walmart PS5 restock ahead of time with an official Walmart press release that goes out three hours in advance. He'll also tweet out if there's no one happening if Walmart comes back with unfortunate news.

PS5 Best Buy restock date: Maybe Friday, May 7 at 12:30pm EDT

Maybe Friday, May 7 at 12:30pm EDT Last Best Buy restock date: Friday, March 26 (nearly six weeks ago)

Friday, March 26 (nearly six weeks ago) How to buy PS5 from Best Buy: Best Buy PS5 Disc | Best Buy PS5 Digital

How long does it take to get it?: Online orders, in-store pick up 3-5 days later

The Best Buy PS5 restock date could be on Friday, May 7, according to PS5 restock Twitter tracker Matt Swider. That date will mark six weeks since the $499 Sony PS5 Disc console was in stock at the electronics retailer. It's been even longer since the $399 PS5 Digital has been available to buy from Best Buy. To say we're overdue for a Best Buy restock is an understatement at this point.

When is the Best Buy PS5 restock time? When it's on a Friday, we usually see the PS5 in stock between 12pm to 3:15pm EDT. The most popular time has been 12:30pm EDT. However, Best Buy did shift its Xbox Series X restock to Monday last week, so we're keeping a close eye on an off-schedule restock date, too.

Next Newegg PS5 restock date: Certain Weekdays

Certain Weekdays Last Newegg PS5 restock date: April 29 at 1pm EDT

April 29 at 1pm EDT How to buy PS5 from Newegg: Newegg Shuffle

How long does it take to get it?: One week wait time, according to Matt's Twitter followers

Newegg is one of the fairest ways to buy a PS5 bundle along with Sony Direct – if you consider yourself lucky. It's a lottery system, meaning you enter for a chance to be able to buy PS5 from the computer-components-focused US retailer. This 'Newegg Shuffle' happens nearly every weekday (and sometimes Saturdays) for GPU and CPU restock (even harder to get in some cases), and a few times a week Newegg has the PS5 as part of the 'Shuffle' selection.

Next PS5 restock date: This week for a next-gen console (likely PS5 Disc)

This week for a next-gen console (likely PS5 Disc) Last PS5 restock: Friday, April 24 (briefly for PS5 Digital)

Friday, April 24 (briefly for PS5 Digital) When it's in stock: Antonline PS5 bundles

Wait time: Online-only, ships very fast

The last Antonline PS5 restock was April 24, but it sold out instantly with the PS5 Digital bundle only up for a few seconds in two waves. This US store promises weekly next-gen console drops (sometimes it's for Xbox) and it's always in the form of game-and-accessory-loaded bundles. This means the price is higher, but it's easy to snag the console that way.

Important: Antonline sells out of PS5 in three minutes or less, but when PS5 is on sale at this retailer, there are no waves or in-stock/out-of-stock funny business with the add-to-cart button. And this American retailer ships fast. Basically, it's the opposite of a Walmart PS5 restock.

Next PS5 restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays

Happens randomly on weekdays Last restock date: Thursday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 20. Before that March 9 before that (so long gaps)

Thursday, April 22 and Tuesday, April 20. Before that March 9 before that (so long gaps) When it's in stock: Costco PS5 bundle

Wait time: Online orders, average one week for shipping

The next Costco PS5 restock is something no one can predict, but it usually happens once a month – and it's for Costco members only every time yet still sells out in about four minutes, according to Matt Swider. That really tells you how strong the demand is for PS5. It often has reasonably priced PS5 bundles, so it's no wonder it sells out so quickly. The glimmer of a PS5 restock on Thursday, April 22 didn't last long enough to purchase for many consumers – the theory was that a few PS5 consoles from the prior restock two days before that were up for grabs.

We're now tracking the next Costco PS5 restock for May, although for this one it's anyone's guess as to when it'll happen. We'll tweet out the moment it comes online.

Amazon PS5 restock

Next Amazon PS5 restock date: Truly random – between 15 and 52 days in the past

Truly random – between 15 and 52 days in the past Last Amazon PS5 restock date: Saturday, April 24 at 3:15am EDT

Saturday, April 24 at 3:15am EDT When it's in stock: Amazon PS5 Disc | Amazon PS5 Digital

Wait time: Online orders, obviously, ship fast unless backordered

The next Amazon PS5 restock is unpredictable simply because the online retailer has waited anywhere from 15 days to 52 days to restock the Sony console. Today, May 5, it's been 11 days since the last Amazon restock. We saw a surprise restock Saturday, April 24 at 3:15am, according to the many Twitter replies received by PS5 restock tracker Matt Swider. It seems like thousands of people were finally able to buy PS5, but console inventory numbers are unknown.

While we don't know when the next Amazon PS5 restock date will be, it could drive major hype to the Amazon Prime Day date that's rumored to be happening in two months. That would be a clever way to draw attention to the sales marathon. If it's a stretch and Amazon can't wait that long, maybe it'll go live with another PS5 drop when it announces the Amazon Prime Day date, theorizes Matt Swider.

Next GameStop PS5 date: Maybe late this week or early the week after

Maybe late this week or early the week after Last GameStop date: Wednesday, April 28 (afternoon)

Wednesday, April 28 (afternoon) When it's in stock: GameStop PS5 consoles and bundles

Wait time: Online-only, no in-store pickup or ordering

The next GameStop PS5 restock date may be late this week or early the week after. We usually have a one-week to one-and-a-half-week wait for a GameStop PS5 drop consisting of bundles. The last PS5 restock date was April 28 in the afternoon (just after the Target PS5 restock), with a 45-minute wave of new Sony PS5 Disc and Digital Edition bundle stock (a lot of people got it, so this is where to buy PS5 if you want to get it easily).

GameStop ships PS5 consoles quickly, in about four to six days, and while it forces you to buy a bundle, this restock strategy deters resellers from snapping up all of the inventory. This is your best chance to buy PS5 among major retailers.

The Sony Direct PS5 restock date could be this week. However, Sony's official store for the PlayStation brand has been rather unpredictable. It had two restock events three weeks ago on a Tuesday and Thursday. The theory was that we'd see Sony Direct restock on Tuesdays and Thursdays, but that didn't happen in the end. So we're tracking Sony Direct this week – and have a heightened awareness of PS5 drops for afternoon times.

Sam's Club PS5 restock

Possible restock date: Happens randomly on weekdays (any time)

Happens randomly on weekdays (any time) Last restock date: Tuesday, March 23 at 1am EDT

Tuesday, March 23 at 1am EDT When it's in stock: Sam's Club PS5 bundles

Wait time: Online orders, average one week shipping

Sam's Club is overdue for a PS5 restock – the last time was a surprise at 1am EDT on March 23. That off-putting time made it stay in stock way longer than normal: a whole four minutes. That's a lifetime in the console restock world.

Sam's Club did refresh its website to include a new PS5 bundle (it remains in an out-of-stock status), so we're curious about when that will come back in stock. Unlike Best Buy and Walmart, Sam's Club doesn't do frequent restocks or stick to a time schedule. So it's important to follow our PS5 restock tracker for this store. While you don't have to be a member of Sam's Club to buy PS5, you will get charged a fee or need to use a temporary membership to purchase the Sony console.

