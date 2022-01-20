A PS5 restock is rumoured at GameStop this week - what we know so far

A PS5 restock is expected to take place at GameStop this week.

While we don't know the specifics right now, the Twitter stock tracker Lord Restock suggests the next online GameStop drop could happen over the next two days. Originally, it was expected to follow an Xbox Series X restock that took place on Wednesday, but it was pushed back later in the day. It also follows an in-store only restock at GameStop on January 14.

And, while we don't know the exact time and date for the next online GameStop PS5 restock right now, what we can say based on previous drops is that it will be a bundle and early access will be given to PowerUp Rewards Pro subscribers. This is GameStop's monthly membership program that gives you exclusive rewards, discounts and - most importantly - a chance to buy stock refills before anyone else. It's almost certain that this PS5 bundle will sell out during the early access period, so you'll want to be signed up to have any chance of getting a console.

We'll be back to update if we hear of when the drop will take place, but you can also follow our PS5 restock live blog to get regular updates across today and tomorrow on this GameStop drop and any more in the future.

PS5 restock at GameStop

PS5 bundles: from $499 at GameStop

We aren't sure exactly which bundle or bundles GameStop will offer in its latest PS5 restock but they are expected to be made available early to PowerUp Rewards Pro either today or tomorrow. Previous bundles have included extra controllers, PlayStation Plus subscription time, PS5 games or GameStop voucher cards. We'll update the links on this page once the bundle is available.

PS5 (Digital Edition) bundles: from $399 at GameStop

GameStop has not confirmed whether the PS5 Digital Edition will also be available during its next PS5 restock. As fewer of these consoles are manufactured it tends to be harder to get one during a console drop. If there are any bundles featuring the Digital Edition later this week, they will almost certainly sell out in rapid time. As with the main PS5 bundles, expect additional accessories, PS Plus subscriptions and gift cards to be included.

As well as our live blog, you can also check out our hub on where to buy the PS5 for updates from all the top retailers. Once you've got your console, too, you can also browse all the latest PS5 deals, including all the cheap PS5 game deals, top accessory offers and more.