PS5 fan noise may be curbed with over-the-air updates

Sony has said it will optimize the PS5 fan over time via online updates, which should keep the system running suitably cool.

Rather than simply set the PlayStation 5 fan curve to ramp up at certain temperatures, Sony will monitor various games after release and adjust the fan’s speed accordingly to match what those games require.

"Various games will be released in the future, and data on the APU's behavior in each game will be collected," said Yasuhiro Ootori, Sony Interactive Entertainment's VP of mechanical design, in an interview with 4Gamer.net (via Eurogamer). "We have a plan to optimize the fan control based on this data."

While this approach is rather unconventional, it should mean that the fan in the PS5 will always be running at its optimal level. If a game is under heavy load for a duration of time, then Sony can potentially increase the fan speed for that title to keep everything cool – though fan noise will obviously increase.

The latter is true for a game that might not require as much cooling. Sony could reduce the fan speed, which would lead to a reduction in fan noise, while still maintaining optimal performance.

PS5 owners will be hoping that the sheer size of the console, which is the biggest system Sony has ever made, tied with Sony’s new fan control updates will help ensure that the system is significantly quieter than the PS4. Both the PS4 and PS4 Pro were criticized for their tendency to turn into household jet engines during certain games such as The Last of Us 2 or God of War.

We’ve been impressed by the whisper-quiet nature of the Xbox Series X in our hands-on preview, so the gauntlet for quietest console has already been laid down by Microsoft.

With the PS5 release date less than a month a way, we'll soon find out everything there is to know about Sony's next-gen PlayStation, including just how loud (or quiet) it really is.

Today's best Sony PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller deals DualSense Wireless Controller Amazon Prime $69.96 View