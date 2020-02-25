PS5 controller could tailor gameplay based on your vital signs

The PS5 controller could tailor your gameplay based on your vital signs. That's according to a recently uncovered Sony patent (via Respawn First) which outlines a gamepad able to use biometric feedback to monitor players' heart rate and sweat levels, and then adjust gameplay based on its findings.

The patent's abstract describes a "biofeedback sensor attachment for a controller", that is made up of "one or more sensors" which gather types of biofeedback from players, such as heart rate and sweat secretion levels, with certain measurements potentially indicative of a player's emotional state.

The information gathered would then aim to feedback the player's likely emotional state to the controller, and influence gameplay accordingly – although exactly how this would work hasn't been detailed.

These sensors would be placed in such a way that they are always in contact with players' hands – without disrupting controller usage.

In other words, the controller should be able to read your emotional state via your vitals and then change gameplay based on it.

This isn't the first time Sony has talked about biofeedback in a controller. The company had similar plans for the DualShock 4, but the feature never made its way into the PS4 controller's final design.

Valve was also looking into the feature for its Steam controllers but, once again, we never seen it implemented.

Back in 2013, Eurogamer reported that Sony sources had confirmed that the company was testing controllers with LCD touch-screens and biometric functionality. However, the controller designs reportedly changed every month, before eventually Sony seemingly gave up on the feature for the DualShock 4.

But could we finally see biofeedback in the PS5 controller? We'll have to wait and see.