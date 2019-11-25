This PS4 Pro price drop to $299 is still in stock for Best Buy's Black Friday

The PS4 Pro bundle price drop for Black Friday 2019 that we wrote about over the weekend has now sold out at Walmart, but thankfully it's now available at Best Buy for the same excellent price.

We're recommending the PS4 Pro bundle with Call of Duty Modern Warfare at $299.99, which is the same as another deal without the free game (value: another $59.99. Since the Sony console alone costs $399.99 normally, it all adds up to the typical price of $459.98, so $299.99 puts it in a very different space when you're considering Christmas presents.

PS4 Pro 1TB + CoD Modern Warfare: $459.98 now $299.99 at Best Buy

This may be sold out again soon, but if it isn't, this is the lowest price we've seen for a PS4 Pro, even ones without a game. So, yeah, this one's a pre-Black Friday steal.

A savings of $159.99 is probably the best Best Buy Black Friday deal you're going to see for the PS4 Pro. And we would know, we've been on the hunt for PS4 Pro deals since Sony first launched the souped-up video game console.

We're fairly confident of two things: 1) that this is a great deal and 2) it won't actually last very long in Best Buy's inventory system. Most times, deals like this sell out and drum up a lot of press, so get this one while you can.

Finding this PS4 Pro price drop has been the best Black Friday news we've seen so far, and it may stay that even when the official November 29 date rolls around. It's that big of a deal among gamers eager to play with Sony's console without paying through the nose for the better graphics that the PS4 Pro provides as its core feature.

