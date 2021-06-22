Prime Day Lego deals are all but gone - there are 3 discounted sets left

While the Prime Day deals are in their final days before their prices go back up, supply is another story, and we'd guess there's just a few hours left until they're all sold out. That means you'll already have trouble finding many great Lego deals to buy.

Why's this? Well, it's because most of the Lego deals sold like hot-cakes, with many selling out almost as soon as the Prime Day deals began. So if you wanted to get a piece of the hot discount action, you've missed your chance.

Well, you've nearly missed your chance: there are a few Prime Day Lego deals left hanging around, snagging you pretty big discounts in some cases. We've listed them below, for you to peruse at your leisure, in case any appeal to you – but don't wait too long.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Lego deals on Prime Day

Lego Ideas Ship in a Bottle: at Amazon | $69.99 $48.99

I absolutely love this pirate-ey decorative set – more than I would an actual ship in a bottle, as it's a lovely thematic piece. This 30% discount brings the set to its lowest price in the US – it almost makes me wish I lived in the States to take advantage of it!

Lego Star Wars Rise of Skywalker Resistance A-Wing: at Amazon | $29.99 $18.99

If you're looking for an easy gift in the Prime Day Lego deals, we'd recommend this one, as it's lovely and affordable. This is a new low price for the kit, based on the most recent Rise of Skywalker Star Wars movie.



Lego Friends Cubes: at Amazon | $9.99 $7.99 / $6.99

Lego Friends Cubes are small sets based on the main characters, which include a few vital props and costumes for the minifigures. They're gift-sized sets, and a few are on offer with $2 or $3 discounts.



So yeah, there's literally only three different sets on offer still (if you count the Lego Friends Cubes as one, although a few different ones are on offer).

Strangely, a few Lego sets still have the Prime Day deals tag applied, despite not actually showing discounts. We're not sure what's up with that.

