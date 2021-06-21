Prime Day headphones deal: the best on-ear headphones of 2021 plummet to lowest price

Cheap headphones don't always sound as good as their more expensive counterparts, but the Jabra 45H on-ear headphones are a notable exception – and right now, they're available at the lowest price we've seen thanks to a stellar Prime Day deal.

Usually $99.99, Amazon has slashed the price of these sleek headphones to just $54.99, saving you $45. (Not in the US? Scroll down for the best Jabra headphones deals in your region.)

Previously, these cans have dropped as low as $69.99, but this is the first time we've seen them plummet to this price – and you should snap them up very quickly, as we anticipate that stock won't last long with this brilliant discount.

Today's best on-ear headphones deal on Prime Day

The best on-ear headphones of 2021 get a big discount Jabra Elite 45H: $99.99 $54.99 at Amazon

Save $45 – These brilliant on-ear headphones are among the best value wireless headphones we've ever tested – and they've just hit their lowest ever price. For your money you're getting 50 hours of battery life, a slick, foldable design, and 40mm drivers for superior audio quality.View Deal

For your money, you can't do any better than Jabra Elite 45H – and this Prime Day headphones deal makes them all the more attractive.

Despite the low price, you're getting Bluetooth 5 connectivity, 40mm full-range dynamic drivers and a smattering of physical push-button controls in a wireless on-ear frame. Faux leather and memory foam, combined with winningly un-creaky plastic, make for a comfortable fit (even if the earpads themselves absorb ear-heat quite quickly and then give it straight back).

There’s voice control available from Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri. Jabra’s Sound+ control app even walks you through a brief hearing test to establish exactly how the EQs should be set to best suit your ears. By the standards of overtly affordable headphones, the Elite 45h are very feature-packed indeed.

Best of all, you're getting 50 hours of battery life from a single charge. There are very few headphones around, at any price, that can challenge that figure – and the Jabras will go for another 10 hours after just 15 minutes of USB-C charging.

More Jabra headphones deals on Prime Day

Looking for something a little different? Perhaps a pair of over-ear headphones or some true wireless earbuds? Well, Amazon has discounted lots more Jabra headphones as well:

Jabra Elite 85H: $249.99 $157.99 at Amazon

Save $92 – Available in four stylish colours, the Jabra Elite 85h offer excellent noise cancellation, a class-leading 41-hour battery life, terrific call quality, and well-balanced audio. This may not be the lowest price we've seen for these wireless headphones, but it comes very close.View Deal

Jabra Elite 85t: $229.99 $169.99 at Amazon

Save $60 – The fantastic Jabra Elite 85t true wireless earbuds are back down to their best price ever on Amazon US and with their great audio capabilities and powerful active noise cancellation you won't find many reasons to not pick these up.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds: $179.99 $113.99 at Amazon

Save $66 – Coming with a wireless charging case, the Jabra Elite Active 75t are optimized for runners, with an IP57 dust/waterproof rating, lightweight build, and 7.5-hour onboard battery life.View Deal

Jabra Elite Active 65t true wireless earbuds: $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $40 – Grab these fantastic, sports-friendly earbuds in this excellent deal from Amazon. Designed for athletes, the earbuds are sweat-resistant and feature a built-in motion sensor that lets you track your fitness efforts.

View Deal

More Jabra Elite 45H deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Jabra Elite 45H from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.