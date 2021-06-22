Prime Day electric toothbrush deals: the ones to grab and the ones to avoid

This year's Amazon Prime Day deals include some great offers on electric toothbrushes, and we've rounded up the very best ones for you right here.
Electric toothbrush deals aren't always as good as they seem. Amazon often chops the price of brushes well below their recommended retail price, so even if a brush appears to be half price, it may not be a special Prime Deal offer. For example, the Oral-B Genius X Limited electric toothbrush is marked down to $163.80 for Prime Day, but it's dropped as low as $100 several times this year.
Similarly, these Oral-B Pro GumCare replacement brush heads look like a good deal at $24.45, but once cost just $16.60. A bit of a dirty trick.
There are some truly good deals out there though, so we've collected up a selection of the best so you can make a clean getaway.
Not in the US? Scroll down for the best electric toothbrush deals near you.
Philips Sonicare DiamondClean Smart 9500:
$269.99 $149.95
Save $120.04 A genuine Prime Day bargain, this slick Sonicare electric toothbrush has been down to $188 before, but never this low. It has five modes and three intensity settings, and charges while sitting in its stylish tumbler or carry case.
View Deal
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300:
$99.95 $59.95 at Amazon
Save $40 This smart electric toothbrush is back down to its Black Friday price for Prime Day. It's a good choice if you're often on the move, with a carry case and two spare heads, and has three different modes plus a pressure sensor to protect your gums.
View Deal
Oral-B FlossAction Refill Brush Heads:
$39.99 $24.45 at Amazon
Save $15.54 Electric toothbrush heads can be expensive, so Prime Day is the perfect time to stock up. These FlossAction heads are designed to get well in between your teeth, and they've never been quite this cheap before.
View Deal
Other electric toothbrush deals
If you live outside the US, or the deals above don't take your fancy, we've collected together another set of great electric toothbrush deals from around the web.
