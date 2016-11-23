Price hack: Watch Dogs 2 is now free with certain Nvidia graphics cards

Were you thinking of getting a new graphics card, and also bagging Watch Dogs 2 when it comes out on the PC next week? Well, now’s the time to strike with a nifty deal which bundles a free copy of the game with some of Nvidia’s new Pascal-based video cards.

Anyone who purchases a GeForce GTX 1080 or GTX 1070 card for their PC will get a copy of Watch Dogs 2 for absolutely nothing.

Note that Nvidia is also running this promotion with select PC vendors who are supplying the freebie with certain systems or laptops that have 10-series graphics on board.

These include the likes of PC Specialist, Overclockers, Chillblast, Scan and more – check out the selected partners section at the bottom of the Nvidia website linked above, from where you can click through to see the systems that qualify from these individual retailers.

Entertainment aplenty

Watch Dogs 2 did well in our review, and while it might not be perfect, the game is smart, entertaining and amusing – provided you can suspend your disbelief somewhat.

As for the system requirements, the minimum processor specified by Ubisoft is an Intel Core i5 2400S or AMD FX 6120, partnered with a GeForce GTX 660 (2GB) or AMD Radeon HD 7870 (2GB), along with 6GB of system RAM.

For the recommended spec, things get bumped up to an Intel Core i5 3470 or AMD FX 8120 CPU, along with a GeForce GTX 780 (3GB), GTX 970 (4GB) or GTX 1060 (3GB) or better, or an AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB). You should also have 8GB of system memory.

Via: VG247