The best Presidents' Day sales and deals 2021: TVs, mattresses, appliances, and more

We're rounding up the best Presidents' Day sales and deals that are happening online from retailers such as Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe's, Walmart, Amazon, and mattress brands like Nectar, Purple, and Tempur-Pedic. We've also included the top Presidents' Day deals on everything from mattresses, appliances, and furniture to TVs, laptops, tablets, and so much more.
Some highlighted bargains from the Presidents' Day sale event includes the powerful XPS 13 on sale for $783.99, a massive $300 discount on this LG 65-inch 4K TV, and the all-new Apple Watch 6 on sale for $349.99 (was $399).
You'll also find incredible savings on major appliances at Home Depot and Lowe's, and if you're interested in mattresses, Nectar is offering up to $400 off mattresses plus $399-worth of free gifts.
See the best Presidents' Day sales and more of our top deal picks below, and keep in mind most sale events end on Monday, so you should take advantage of these incredible bargains now before it's too late.
Presidents' Day sales quick links
- Amazon: save up to 30% on robot vacs, furniture, and clothing
- Adidas: shoes and sportswear up to half price off
- Allswell: 15% off mattresses + 20% off everything else
- Bear mattress: 20% off sitewide + $250 free gift set
- Best Buy: big-screen 4K TVs from just $229
- Casper: 15% off mattresses + 10% off everything else
- Cocoon by Sealy: save 35% off + free pillows and sheets
- Dell: cheap laptop deals from $449
- Emma: 30% off sitewide, mattresses starting at just $296.80
- Ghostbed: 25% off mattresses + two luxury pillows
- Home Depot: discounts on tools, furniture, and appliances
- HP: save up to 45% off + free shipping
- Lowe's: major appliances starting at $396
- Lucid: mattresses starting at just $129
- Mattress Firm: up to 50% off best-selling mattress brands
- Nectar: save $400 on mattresses + get $399 of free gifts
- Nike: up to 40% off shoes, hoodies, and more
- Purple: save up to $350 off a mattress + sleep bundle
- Saatva: $225 off luxury mattresses when you spend $1,000
- Samsung: save on phones, TVs, watches, and more
- Sealy: save 35% off on any Chill Mattress + free pillows and sheets
- Target: save big on furniture, clothing, decor, and more
- Tempur-Pedic: save up to $500 on premium adjustable mattress sets
- Walmart: up to 50% off 4K TVs, laptops, and more
The best Presidents' Day sales
Presidents' Day sales: the best deals
Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV:
$499.99 $260 at Walmart
Save $240 – You can get a fantastic nearly half-price deal on this 4K TV, which features smart tech to complement its stunning picture quality. It uses the Android TV platform and has Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to control both your TV and compatible smart home devices.
Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from
$798 $499 + $399 of free gifts
Save up to $800 - Nectar's premium, medium-firm memory foam mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive, and we found it to be very good at regulating our temperature throughout the night. Today's Presidents' Day deal includes a $400 discount on the mattress, and you'll get $399-worth of free gifts added to your order, including luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector.
Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS):
$399 $349.99 at Amazon
Save $49 - The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $49 price cut at Amazon when you apply the additional $29 at checkout. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring (although most won't use that), an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Black sport band.
Dell XPS 13 laptop:
$1,149.99 $783.99 at Dell
Dell XPS 13 laptop: $1,149.99 $783.99 at Dell
Save $366 - The cheapest Dell XPS 13 deal currently available on the official Dell store, you would be mistaken into thinking this sale is for a baseline version. With a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, that's definitely not the case, however - you're definitely getting a lot of machine for your money here.
Home Depot Presidents' Day sale | Save up to $400 on top-brand appliances
Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale includes big savings on top brand appliances like washers and dryers, refrigerators, ranges, vacuums, and more. You can save up to $400 on brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.
Lucid Memory Foam mattress:
$419.99 $335 at Amazon
Save $85 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of Amazon's top-rated mattresses and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. This mattress features a 12-inch medium-firm feel that's perfect for back, side, or stomach sleepers. There's currently just a small discount on the twin size, but this mattress is regularly discounted, so it's worth keeping an eye on.
Westinghouse 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV:
$449.99 $329.99 at Best Buy
Save $120 - An incredible price for a 58-inch 4K TV, you can get this Westinghouse set on sale for just $329.99 at Best Buy. This smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy access to all the top streaming channels.
Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel:
$139.95 $99 at Amazon
Save $40 - This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds eight liters of liquid.
Vizio 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV:
$758 $588 at Walmart
Save $170 - Enjoy the big game on this 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $588 at Walmart. The Vizio TV features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution.
Lowe's Presidents' Day sale | Save up to 20% on top-brand appliances
Lowe's is offering up to 20% off on top brand appliances from brands like GE, Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool at its 2021 Presidents' Day sale. Lowe's discounts include large kitchen appliances, washers and dryers, and vacuum cleaners, and floor care.
HP 14z 14-inch laptop:
$299.99 $279.99 at HP
Save $20 - If you're just after a cheap laptop to browse the web, check some emails and stream content, look no further than this $279.99 machine. You're still getting a good-sized 14-inch display here, and a set of specs we rarely see at this price point - namely 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum:
$599.99 $499.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - Get the powerful Dyson V10 for $100 off at Amazon right now. Designed for pet owners, the cord-free stick vacuum features an advanced filtration system that captures most particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.
Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from
$999 $649 + free pillows and sheet set
Save up to $350 - Cocoon by Sealy's Presidents' Day sale includes 35% off its Chill Hybrid mattress, plus you'll also get free premium pillows and sheet set - a total savings of up to $799. The 12-inch Chill Hybrid is a medium-firm memory foam mattress with advanced cooling properties thanks to the cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat. A Twin starts at $649.99, and you'll enjoy free shipping that conveniently ships in a box to your doorstep.
LG 65-inch NanoCell 81 Series 4K UHD TV:
$999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy
Save $300 - Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has this LG 65-inch 4K TV marked down to $699.99. You'll get a stunning 65-inch NanoCell 4K display that delivers life-like images with bold, bright colors and sharp contrats.
Presidents' Day sales: TV deals
TCL 65-inch HD Smart 4K TV:
$498 $428 at Walmart
Save $70 - An incredible price, Walmart has this TCL 65-inch 4K TV marked down to just $428. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in so you can stream content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.
Vizio 65-inch OLED TV:
$1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy
Save $500 - This OLED TV has a massive $500 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.
Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV:
$549.99 $449.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - Get the 2020 Insignia 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $449.99 at Amazon. This smart set comes with the Fire TV experience and a voice remote with Alexa so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.
Presidents' Day sales: mattress deals
Saatva Classic mattress: from $699 at Saatva
Save $225 - Spend over $1,000, and you'll get a $225 discount at Saatva's Presidents' Day sale. Just click through from this page, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. The offer applies to any of Saatva's luxury mattresses, but we recommend the Saatva Classic. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a durable dual steel coil support system.
Tuft & Needle: from
$350 $315 at T&N
Tuft & Needle's Presidents' Day sale includes 10% off sitewide and up to 15% off mattresses. You can save up to $75 off Tuft & Needle's most popular mattress, the T&N Original with the Twin size starting at just $315.
The DreamCloud: from
$799 $599 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud
Save up to $599 - This President's Day sale allows you to save $200 on the luxury hybrid DreamCloud (it's medium-firm), and you'll get a free mattress protector (worth $99), a sheet set (worth $150), and two premium cooling pillows (worth $150) added to your order for free. It also comes with a year-long risk-free trial.
Presidents' Day sales: laptop deals
Lenovo Chromebook C340 11.6-inch touchscreen laptop:
$309.99 $259 at Walmart
View Deal
Dell Inspiron 5000 14-inch:
$449.99 $379.99 at Dell
HP Pavilion 13-inch laptop:
$729.99 $509.99 at HP
Save $220 - The HP Pavilion offers a super sleek chassis and lightweight profile that, with the 13-inch display size, makes this option best for mid-range power on the go. You're saving $220 on this build, with an 11th gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD under the hood.
Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch touchscreen Chromebook:
$999 $699 at Best Buy
Save $300 - The Samsung Galaxy is a beast of a Chromebook, and you can save $300 in Best Buy's latest laptop deals. Up top, you'll find a 4K UHD touchscreen panel with a thin-bezel design measuring in at 13.3-inches. Meanwhile, under the hood there's an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.
Save $400 - The cheapest Dell XPS 13 deal currently available on the official Dell store, you would be mistaken into thinking this sale is for a baseline version. With a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, that's definitely not the case, however - you're definitely getting a lot of machine for your money here.
Apple MacBook Pro M1:
$1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon
Save $100 - The all-new Macbook Pro M1 is on sale for a record-low price of $1,199.99 at Amazon. The feature-packed MacBook Pro packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and features Apple's powerful M1 chip.
Presidents' Day sales: Appliance deals
Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer:
$99 $59.88 at Walmart
Save $39 - Get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for $59.99 at Walmart. The multi-functional air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.
Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker:
$169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy
Save $40 - Make a cup of joe in the convenience of your own home with the best-selling Keurig K-Elite coffee maker that's on sale for $129.99 at Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. The single-serve coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes, and the strength control lets you make coffee that suits your tastes.
Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 Pressure Cooker:
$229 $169 at Walmart
Save $60 - The Nina Foodi TenderCrisp features a 6.5-quart pressure cooker plus a crisping lid which allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil so you can give your favorite foods a crispy, golden finish.
Best Choice Products 5.5qt 7-in-1 Air Fryer:
$177.99 $169.99 at Walmart
Save $108 - A fantastic Presidents' Day deal, you can score a massive $108 discount on this family-sized air fryer at Walmart. The 5.5qt air fryer features seven temperature and presets, so you can quickly whip up fries, vegetables, cheese, seafood, meat, baked goods, and more.
Presidents' Day sales: Vacuum deals
Hoover Powerdash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner:
$109.99 $78 at Walmart
Clean your carpets with the Hoover Powerdash that's on sale at Walmart for just $78. The compact carpet cleaner tackles pet messes and everyday stains thanks to the PowerSpin Pet Brush Roll that delivers powerful carpet cleaning with antimicrobial protection.
Bissell CleanView Pet Vacuum:
$219.99 $169.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 - Designed for pet owners, the Bissell CleanView gets a $50 price cut at Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. The lightweight vacuum features a HEPA sealed allergen system that traps 99.97% of dust and allergens.
iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum:
$329.99 $199 at Walmart
Save $130 - Always a best-seller, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $199. An incredible price for an Alexa-enabled robot vacuum that you can schedule from anywhere.
iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum:
$274.99 $249.99 at Best Buy
Save $25 - Clean your floors from anywhere with the iRobot Roomba 675 that's on sale at Best Buy for $249.99. The Roomba 675 features Dirt Detect Sensors that alert your vacuum to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.
Presidents' Day sales: Smartwatch deals
Fitbit Versa 2:
$179.95 $149.95 at Best Buy
Save $30 - You'll find the Fitbit Versa 2 with an excellent $149.95 price tag on it in this Presidents' Day deal. That's an excellent price on the all in one fitness tracker with a large display perfect for smartphone notifications as well.
Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm:
$199 $169 at Amazon
Save $30 - Available in a Black and White Sport Band, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $169. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.
Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS):
$309 $294 at Amazon
Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $294 at Amazon
Save $15 - The budget Apple Watch gets a $15 price cut at Amazon right now. This deal applies to the White and Black sport band and - in our eyes - is the better choice than the Apple Watch 6 as it comes with Fitness Plus and sheds the unnecessary ECG and blood oxygen tracking.
Presidents' Day sales: Tablet deals
Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet:
$89.99 $64.99 at Amazon
Save $25 - You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $64.99 at Amazon. That's a $25 discount and the best price we've found for this 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.
All-New Fire HD 10:
$149.99 $94.99 at Amazon
Save $55 - The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet gets a $55 price cut at Amazon. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.
Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model):
$329 $299 at Amazon
Save $30 - You can score a $30 price cut on the Gray Apple iPad at Amazon. The versatile tablet features a 10.2-inch retina display, impressive speakers and packs 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB):
$649.99 $519.99 at Amazon
Save $130 - The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has plummeted in price this weekend. With straight discounts and extra savings applied using Amazon's coupon tick box, these are some record low prices on the latest Samsung tablet to hit the market. You'll find the 128GB model available for just $519.99 or, put another way, you can grab 512GB of storage for the usual price of 128GB this weekend.
Apple iPad Air (2020, 64GB):
$599 $539.99 at Amazon
Save $59 - You can get the 2020 iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $539.99 at Amazon right now. The 10.9-inch tablet features Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip and packs 64GB of storage and is available at this sale price in Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, and Sky Blue.
Microsoft Surface Pro 7:
$959 $699 at Best Buy
Save $260 - Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.
Presidents' Day sales: Headphone deals
Samsung Galaxy Buds Live:
$169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy
Save $40 - The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are sitting at their lowest price yet at Best Buy right now. We were previously only seeing these true wireless earbuds available for $139.99 on sale, but that extra $10 off marks an excellent offer while these discounts last.
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones:
$199.95 $135.99 at Amazon
Save $63 on the best-selling Beats Solo3 wireless headphones at Amazon today. These wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life, Apple's W1 chip for perfect pairing, and work with Siri for hands-free control.
Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case
$159 $109.99 at Amazon
Save $49 - You can get the Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $109.99 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.
Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case:
$199 $159.98 at Amazon
Save $40 - Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $159.98. That's a $40 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.
You can also see our roundup of the best Presidents' Day TV sales and the best Presidents' Day mattress sales.
You can also shop bargains from the Home Depot Presidents' Day sale and the Walmart Presidents' Day sale.