The best Presidents' Day sales and deals 2021: TVs, mattresses, appliances, and more

We're rounding up the best Presidents' Day sales and deals that are happening online from retailers such as Home Depot, Best Buy, Lowe's, Walmart, Amazon, and mattress brands like Nectar, Purple, and Tempur-Pedic. We've also included the top Presidents' Day deals on everything from mattresses, appliances, and furniture to TVs, laptops, tablets, and so much more.



Some highlighted bargains from the Presidents' Day sale event includes the powerful XPS 13 on sale for $783.99, a massive $300 discount on this LG 65-inch 4K TV, and the all-new Apple Watch 6 on sale for $349.99 (was $399).



You'll also find incredible savings on major appliances at Home Depot and Lowe's, and if you're interested in mattresses, Nectar is offering up to $400 off mattresses plus $399-worth of free gifts.



See the best Presidents' Day sales and more of our top deal picks below, and keep in mind most sale events end on Monday, so you should take advantage of these incredible bargains now before it's too late.

The best Presidents' Day sales

Presidents' Day sales: the best deals

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $260 at Walmart

Save $240 – You can get a fantastic nearly half-price deal on this 4K TV, which features smart tech to complement its stunning picture quality. It uses the Android TV platform and has Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to control both your TV and compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

Editor's pick Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - Nectar's premium, medium-firm memory foam mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive, and we found it to be very good at regulating our temperature throughout the night. Today's Presidents' Day deal includes a $400 discount on the mattress, and you'll get $399-worth of free gifts added to your order, including luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $49 - The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $49 price cut at Amazon when you apply the additional $29 at checkout. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring (although most won't use that), an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Black sport band.

View Deal

Dell XPS 13 laptop: $1,149.99 $783.99 at Dell

Save $366 - The cheapest Dell XPS 13 deal currently available on the official Dell store, you would be mistaken into thinking this sale is for a baseline version. With a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, that's definitely not the case, however - you're definitely getting a lot of machine for your money here.View Deal

Big savings Home Depot Presidents' Day sale | Save up to $400 on top-brand appliances

Home Depot's Presidents' Day sale includes big savings on top brand appliances like washers and dryers, refrigerators, ranges, vacuums, and more. You can save up to $400 on brands like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and more.

View Deal

Lucid Memory Foam mattress: $419.99 $335 at Amazon

Save $85 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of Amazon's top-rated mattresses and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. This mattress features a 12-inch medium-firm feel that's perfect for back, side, or stomach sleepers. There's currently just a small discount on the twin size, but this mattress is regularly discounted, so it's worth keeping an eye on.

View Deal

Westinghouse 58-inch 4K UHD Roku TV: $449.99 $329.99 at Best Buy

Save $120 - An incredible price for a 58-inch 4K TV, you can get this Westinghouse set on sale for just $329.99 at Best Buy. This smart TV comes with the Roku experience for easy access to all the top streaming channels.

View Deal

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel: $139.95 $99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds eight liters of liquid.

View Deal

Cheap TV deal Vizio 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $758 $588 at Walmart

Save $170 - Enjoy the big game on this 70-inch 4K TV that's on sale for just $588 at Walmart. The Vizio TV features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution.

View Deal

Lowe's Presidents' Day sale | Save up to 20% on top-brand appliances

Lowe's is offering up to 20% off on top brand appliances from brands like GE, Samsung, LG, and Whirlpool at its 2021 Presidents' Day sale. Lowe's discounts include large kitchen appliances, washers and dryers, and vacuum cleaners, and floor care.

View Deal

HP 14z 14-inch laptop: $299.99 $279.99 at HP

Save $20 - If you're just after a cheap laptop to browse the web, check some emails and stream content, look no further than this $279.99 machine. You're still getting a good-sized 14-inch display here, and a set of specs we rarely see at this price point - namely 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD.

View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum: $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Get the powerful Dyson V10 for $100 off at Amazon right now. Designed for pet owners, the cord-free stick vacuum features an advanced filtration system that captures most particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.

View Deal

Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from $999 $649 + free pillows and sheet set

Save up to $350 - Cocoon by Sealy's Presidents' Day sale includes 35% off its Chill Hybrid mattress, plus you'll also get free premium pillows and sheet set - a total savings of up to $799. The 12-inch Chill Hybrid is a medium-firm memory foam mattress with advanced cooling properties thanks to the cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat. A Twin starts at $649.99, and you'll enjoy free shipping that conveniently ships in a box to your doorstep.

View Deal

LG 65-inch NanoCell 81 Series 4K UHD TV: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has this LG 65-inch 4K TV marked down to $699.99. You'll get a stunning 65-inch NanoCell 4K display that delivers life-like images with bold, bright colors and sharp contrats.

View Deal

Presidents' Day sales: TV deals

Sceptre 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $499.99 $260 at Walmart

Save $240 – You can get a fantastic nearly half-price deal on this 4K TV at the Walmart Presidents' Day sale. It uses the Android TV platform and has Google Assistant built in, so you can use your voice to control both your TV and compatible smart home devices.

View Deal

LG 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $599.95 $396.99 at Walmart

Save $202 - Get the 2020 LG 50-inch 4K TV on sale for $396.99 at Walmart. The feature-packed smart TV comes with ThinQ AI technology and the Google Assistant so you can use your TV as your smart home hub.

View Deal

TCL 65-inch HD Smart 4K TV: $498 $428 at Walmart

Save $70 - An incredible price, Walmart has this TCL 65-inch 4K TV marked down to just $428. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in so you can stream content from apps like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, and more.

View Deal

Great value OLED TV Vizio 65-inch OLED TV: $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $500 - This OLED TV has a massive $500 discount for anyone visiting Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. The premium 65-inch Vizio TV features 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Vision and HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and a 120Hz panel.

View Deal

Insignia 65-inch Smart 4K UHD Fire TV: $549.99 $449.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Get the 2020 Insignia 65-inch 4K TV on sale for $449.99 at Amazon. This smart set comes with the Fire TV experience and a voice remote with Alexa so you can control your TV and compatible smart home devices completely hands-free.

View Deal

Vizio 70-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $758 $588 at Walmart

Save $170 - A fantastic Presidents' Day deal, you can get this 70-inch 4K TV on sale for just $588 at Walmart. The Vizio TV features smart capabilities and delivers bright, bold colors with sharp contrasts thanks to the Dolby Vision HDR and 4K HD resolution.

View Deal

LG 65-inch NanoCell 81 Series 4K UHD TV: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale has this LG 65-inch 4K TV marked down to $699.99. You'll get a stunning 65-inch NanoCell 4K display that delivers life-like images with bold, bright colors and sharp contrats.

View Deal

Presidents' Day sales: mattress deals

Editor's pick Nectar Memory Foam Mattress: from $798 $499 + $399 of free gifts

Save up to $800 - Nectar's premium, medium-firm memory foam mattress is extremely comfortable and supportive, and we found it to be very good at regulating our temperature throughout the night. Nectar's Presidents' Day sale includes a $400 discount on the mattress and you'll get $399-worth of free gifts added to your order, including luxury sheets, pillows, and a mattress protector.

View Deal

Saatva Classic mattress: from $699 at Saatva

Save $225 - Spend over $1,000, and you'll get a $225 discount at Saatva's Presidents' Day sale. Just click through from this page, and the discount will be automatically applied at checkout. The offer applies to any of Saatva's luxury mattresses, but we recommend the Saatva Classic. This high-end innerspring mattress combines eco-friendly foams and a cushioning Euro pillow top with a durable dual steel coil support system.



Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress: from $999 $649 + free pillows and sheet set

Cocoon by Sealy's Presidents' Day sale includes 35% off its Chill Hybrid mattress, plus you'll also get free premium pillows and sheet set - a total savings of up to $799. The 12-inch Chill Hybrid is a medium-firm memory foam mattress with advanced cooling properties thanks to the cooling cover that absorbs and dissipates heat. A Twin starts at $649.99, and you'll enjoy free shipping that conveniently ships in a box to your doorstep.

View Deal

Lucid Memory Foam mattress: $419.99 $335 at Amazon

Save $85 - The Lucid Memory Foam Mattress is one of Amazon's top-rated mattresses and an "Amazon's Choice" recommended buy. This mattress features a 12-inch medium-firm feel that's perfect for back, side, or stomach sleepers. There's currently just a small discount on the twin size, but this mattress is regularly discounted, so it's worth keeping an eye on.

View Deal

Tuft & Needle: from $350 $315 at T&N

Tuft & Needle's Presidents' Day sale includes 10% off sitewide and up to 15% off mattresses. You can save up to $75 off Tuft & Needle's most popular mattress, the T&N Original with the Twin size starting at just $315.

View Deal

The DreamCloud: from $799 $599 + $399 of free gifts at DreamCloud

Save up to $599 - This President's Day sale allows you to save $200 on the luxury hybrid DreamCloud (it's medium-firm), and you'll get a free mattress protector (worth $99), a sheet set (worth $150), and two premium cooling pillows (worth $150) added to your order for free. It also comes with a year-long risk-free trial.

View Deal

Purple Mattress: from $599 $574 at Purple + $150 off your added bundle

The Purple Mattress Presidents' Day sale gets you up to $150 off your mattress, plus you can save up to $200 more if you add a bundle to your mattress purchase. This limited-time offer includes $150 off the Hybrid Premier Mattress, $125 off Hybrid Mattress, $100 off Purple Mattress, and $25 off Kid Mattresses. You can also save up to $200 if you want to add a pillow and sheets bundle to your order.

View Deal

Presidents' Day sales: laptop deals

Lenovo Chromebook C340 11.6-inch touchscreen laptop: $309.99 $259 at Walmart

Save $50 - This Lenovo machine is down to just $259 at Walmart this week, offering up an Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB of storage space. On the lean Chrome operating system, these specs will do perfectly for light browsing and streaming at a fantastic price.

View Deal

Dell Inspiron 5000 14-inch: $449.99 $379.99 at Dell

Save $70 - A hefty price cut makes this 14-inch Dell Inspiron absolutely stellar value today in the Presidents Day sales. With an 11th gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD, this Inspiron is going to serve you really well for all those basic productivity tasks with super up-to-date components.View Deal

HP Pavilion 13-inch laptop: $729.99 $509.99 at HP

Save $220 - The HP Pavilion offers a super sleek chassis and lightweight profile that, with the 13-inch display size, makes this option best for mid-range power on the go. You're saving $220 on this build, with an 11th gen i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD under the hood.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy 13.3-inch touchscreen Chromebook: $999 $699 at Best Buy

Save $300 - The Samsung Galaxy is a beast of a Chromebook, and you can save $300 in Best Buy's latest laptop deals. Up top, you'll find a 4K UHD touchscreen panel with a thin-bezel design measuring in at 13.3-inches. Meanwhile, under the hood there's an i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD.

View Deal

Top deal Dell XPS 13 laptop: $1,149.99 $749.99 at Dell

Save $400 - The cheapest Dell XPS 13 deal currently available on the official Dell store, you would be mistaken into thinking this sale is for a baseline version. With a 10th gen Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD, that's definitely not the case, however - you're definitely getting a lot of machine for your money here.View Deal

Apple MacBook Pro M1: $1,299 $1,199.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - The all-new Macbook Pro M1 is on sale for a record-low price of $1,199.99 at Amazon. The feature-packed MacBook Pro packs 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and features Apple's powerful M1 chip.

View Deal

Presidents' Day sales: Appliance deals

Farberware 3.2 Quart Air Fryer: $99 $59.88 at Walmart

Save $39 - Get the best-selling Farberware Air Fryer on sale for $59.99 at Walmart. The multi-functional air fryer allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with little to no oil.

View Deal

Instant Pot IP-DUO80 pressure cooker - stainless steel: $139.95 $99 at Amazon

Save $40 - This Instant Pot is now under $100 at Amazon, a decent saving on the 8-Qt model. The multi-cooker comes complete with all the fast cooking you'd expect from the nation's favorite multi-cooker, but also offers an easy to clean, fingerprint resistant stainless steel design to boot... plus it holds eight liters of liquid.

View Deal

Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve Coffee Maker: $169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - Make a cup of joe in the convenience of your own home with the best-selling Keurig K-Elite coffee maker that's on sale for $129.99 at Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. The single-serve coffee maker can brew a cup in minutes, and the strength control lets you make coffee that suits your tastes.

View Deal

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 Pressure Cooker: $229 $169 at Walmart

Save $60 - The Nina Foodi TenderCrisp features a 6.5-quart pressure cooker plus a crisping lid which allows you to air fry, bake, roast, and broil so you can give your favorite foods a crispy, golden finish.



Best Choice Products 5.5qt 7-in-1 Air Fryer: $177.99 $169.99 at Walmart

Save $108 - A fantastic Presidents' Day deal, you can score a massive $108 discount on this family-sized air fryer at Walmart. The 5.5qt air fryer features seven temperature and presets, so you can quickly whip up fries, vegetables, cheese, seafood, meat, baked goods, and more.

View Deal

Presidents' Day sales: Vacuum deals

Hoover Powerdash Pet Compact Carpet Cleaner: $109.99 $78 at Walmart

Clean your carpets with the Hoover Powerdash that's on sale at Walmart for just $78. The compact carpet cleaner tackles pet messes and everyday stains thanks to the PowerSpin Pet Brush Roll that delivers powerful carpet cleaning with antimicrobial protection.

View Deal

Bissell CleanView Pet Vacuum: $219.99 $169.99 at Best Buy

Save $50 - Designed for pet owners, the Bissell CleanView gets a $50 price cut at Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale. The lightweight vacuum features a HEPA sealed allergen system that traps 99.97% of dust and allergens.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $199 at Walmart

Save $130 - Always a best-seller, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $199. An incredible price for an Alexa-enabled robot vacuum that you can schedule from anywhere.

View Deal

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum: $274.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

Save $25 - Clean your floors from anywhere with the iRobot Roomba 675 that's on sale at Best Buy for $249.99. The Roomba 675 features Dirt Detect Sensors that alert your vacuum to work harder on concentrated areas of dirt.

View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal cordless vacuum: $599.99 $499.99 at Amazon

Save $100 - Get the powerful Dyson V10 for $100 off at Amazon right now. Designed for pet owners, the cord-free stick vacuum features an advanced filtration system that captures most particles, dust, and allergens as small as 0.3 microns.

View Deal

Presidents' Day sales: Smartwatch deals

Fitbit Versa 2: $179.95 $149.95 at Best Buy

Save $30 - You'll find the Fitbit Versa 2 with an excellent $149.95 price tag on it in this Presidents' Day deal. That's an excellent price on the all in one fitness tracker with a large display perfect for smartphone notifications as well.

View Deal

Apple Watch Series 3, 38mm: $199 $169 at Amazon

Save $30 - Available in a Black and White Sport Band, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for $169. This is a great price on a super cheap Apple smartwatch that is still fully supported by the latest updates.

View Deal

Apple Watch SE (44mm, GPS): $309 $294 at Amazon

Save $15 - The budget Apple Watch gets a $15 price cut at Amazon right now. This deal applies to the White and Black sport band and - in our eyes - is the better choice than the Apple Watch 6 as it comes with Fitness Plus and sheds the unnecessary ECG and blood oxygen tracking.View Deal

Rare deal Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, GPS): $399 $349.99 at Amazon

Save $49 - The all-new Apple Watch Series 6 gets a $49 price cut at Amazon when you apply the additional $29 at checkout. The all-new 40mm smartwatch features a new S6 processor, blood oxygen monitoring (although most won't use that), an ECG app, and elevation tracking. This deal applies to the Black sport band.

View Deal

Presidents' Day sales: Tablet deals

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: $89.99 $64.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - You can get the 2020 Fire HD 8 tablet on sale for $64.99 at Amazon. That's a $25 discount and the best price we've found for this 8-inch HD display tablet that provides 12-hours of battery life and works with Amazon Alexa for hands-free control.

View Deal

All-New Fire HD 10: $149.99 $94.99 at Amazon

Save $55 - The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet gets a $55 price cut at Amazon. The 10-inch tablet allows you to enjoy your favorite apps like Netflix, Facebook, and Hulu and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - You can score a $30 price cut on the Gray Apple iPad at Amazon. The versatile tablet features a 10.2-inch retina display, impressive speakers and packs 32GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): $649.99 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $130 - The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 has plummeted in price this weekend. With straight discounts and extra savings applied using Amazon's coupon tick box, these are some record low prices on the latest Samsung tablet to hit the market. You'll find the 128GB model available for just $519.99 or, put another way, you can grab 512GB of storage for the usual price of 128GB this weekend.

View Deal

Lowest price Apple iPad Air (2020, 64GB): $599 $539.99 at Amazon

Save $59 - You can get the 2020 iPad Air on sale for a record-low price of $539.99 at Amazon right now. The 10.9-inch tablet features Apple's powerful A14 Bionic chip and packs 64GB of storage and is available at this sale price in Silver, Space Gray, Rose Gold, and Sky Blue.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $959 $699 at Best Buy

Save $260 - Best Buy has the versatile Surface Pro 7 on sale for $699. The powerful tablet features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, includes a full keyboard experience, and provides up to 10 hours of battery life.

View Deal

Presidents' Day sales: Headphone deals

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: $169.99 $129.99 at Best Buy

Save $40 - The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are sitting at their lowest price yet at Best Buy right now. We were previously only seeing these true wireless earbuds available for $139.99 on sale, but that extra $10 off marks an excellent offer while these discounts last.

View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones: $199.95 $135.99 at Amazon

Save $63 on the best-selling Beats Solo3 wireless headphones at Amazon today. These wireless headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life, Apple's W1 chip for perfect pairing, and work with Siri for hands-free control.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159 $109.99 at Amazon

Save $49 - You can get the Apple AirPods with Charging Case on sale for $109.99 at Amazon. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case: $199 $159.98 at Amazon

Save $40 - Amazon has the Apple AirPods with a wireless charging case on sale for $159.98. That's a $40 discount for the wireless earbuds, which can be charged using a Qi-compatible charging mat or using a Lightning connector.

View Deal

You can also see our roundup of the best Presidents' Day TV sales and the best Presidents' Day mattress sales.



You can also shop bargains from the Home Depot Presidents' Day sale and the Walmart Presidents' Day sale.