Presidents' Day sales 2020: final deals from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, & more

Presidents' Day 2020 has officially arrived, and that means you can find incredible deals from retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Amazon. Presidents' Day sales typically include discounts on big-ticket items like mattresses, appliances, TVs, and more.

To help you find all the top offers, we've rounded up the best Presidents' Day sales and deals that are currently going on. We've also hand-picked standout bargains that include categories such as electronics, appliances, and home items. We'll also tell you everything else you need to know about the Presidents' Day sale event such as the date, what retailers are participating, and what deals you can expect.



See our top sale picks below, and keep in mind, most sales end today, so you should take advantage of these fantastic bargains now before it's too late.

The best Presidents' Day sales:

Our best Presidents' Day sale picks:

Presidents' Day headphone deals

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case: $159 $139.99 at Best Buy

Today only you can get the Apple AirPods on sale for $139.99 at Best Buy. The truly wireless earbuds come with a charging case that provides a further 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge.

Powerbeats Pro Totally Wireless Earphones: $249.95 $199.99 at Best Buy

The Powerbeats Pro get a $50 price cut at Best Buy. Perfect for workouts, the wireless earbuds are sweat-resistant and provide up to nine hours of battery life.

Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones (Renewed): $349.99 $209.99 at Amazon

Amazon has the Sony WH1000XM3 Noise Canceling Headphones on sale for $209.99. The Amazon Renewed headphones feature digital noise cancellation technology and provide an impressive 30-hours of battery life.

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Headphones: $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

You can get the best-selling Beats Solo Pro headphones on sale for $249.99 at Best Buy. That's the best price we've found for the wireless headphones that include noise-canceling technology and are available in several different color choices.

Presidents' Day TV deals

Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV: $330 $229.99 at Amazon

Amazon has a $100 price cut on the Toshiba 43-inch 4K TV. The smart TV works with Amazon Alexa for voice control and has the Fire TV experience built-in.

Sceptre 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $399.99 $189.99 at Walmart

For a limited time, Walmart has the Sceptre 50-inch 4K TV on sale for only $189.99. The Ultra HD TV includes four HDMI ports so you can stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

TCL 50-inch Class 5 Series Smart 4K UHD Roku TV: $399.99 $319.99 at Best Buy

You can save $100 on the TCL 50-inch 4K TV at Best Buy. The smart TV has the Roku experience built in and works with the Google Assistant and Alexa for voice control.

Samsung 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $328 $295 at Walmart

Walmart has the Samsung 50-inch 4K TV on sale for just $295. The Ultra HD TV has smart capabilities so you can seamlessly stream your favorite movies and TV shows with the Samsung universal guide.

Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $379.99 $349.99 at Best Buy

You can get the Samsung 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $350 at Best Buy. The Ultra HD TV features smart capabilities and delivers a bold, bright picture thanks to the PurColor technology.

LG 55-inch Smart 4K UHD TV: $469.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

Get the LG 55-inch 4K TV on sale for $399.99 at Best Buy. The mid-size TV features ThinQ AI technology which allows you to turn your TV into a smart home hub.

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: $797.99 $478 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $320 on the Samsung 65-inch 4K TV at Walmart. The big-screen TV features smart capabilities and delivers a premium picture experience with bright, bold colors thanks to the PurColor technology.

Sceptre 75-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: $1,799.99 $629.99 at Walmart

You can save a whopping $1,000+ on the Sceptre 75-inch 4K TV at Walmart. While the big-screen TV lacks smart capabilities, it does include four HDMI ports which to stream, browse and listen to all of your favorite multimedia.

Presidents' Day smartwatch deals

Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch: $159.95 $129 at Amazon

You can get the top-rated Fitbit Versa Lite Edition smartwatch on sale for $129 at Amazon. The fitness-packed smartwatch tracks all-day activity and provides 24/7 heart rate monitoring is available in five different color choices.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS, 38mm: $219 $189 at Walmart

Walmart now has the Apple Watch 3 down to $189. The 38mm smartwatch features heart rate monitoring and GPS technology and comes in a black or white sport band.

Apple Watch Series 5 GPS, 40mm: $399 $384 at Walmart

Walmart has the all-new 40mm Apple Watch 5 on sale for $384. The latest smartwatch features an Always-On Retina display and includes an updated ECG app.

President's Day tablet deals

All-New Fire HD 10: $149.99 $109.99 at Amazon

The all-new Fire HD 10 tablet gets a $40 price cut at Amazon. The 10-inch tablet is now 30% faster and packs 32GB of storage and provides up to 12 hours of battery life.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch, 32GB (Latest Model): $329.99 $249.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can save $80 on the latest model Apple iPad at Best Buy. The 10.2-inch tablet packs 32GB of storage, provides up to 10 hours of battery life and is available in Space Grey, Gold, and Silver.

iPad (2019) WiFi 128GB: $429 $329 at Best Buy

This is the latest flagship iPad to hit store shelves. You're getting support for all the latest peripherals in this exceedingly cheap iPad deal today, plus a nice price drop at Best Buy.128GB is more than enough for storing your entertainment and documents as well as a few high-performance apps to boot.

Presidents' Day smart home deals

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot: $248.99 $169 at Amazon

You can save $30 on the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and receive a free 3rd generation Echo Dot with this bundle deal from Amazon. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 works with Alexa and sends alerts to your smartphone when motion is detected.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro with Echo Dot: $298.99 $199 at Amazon

For a limited time, you can save $50 on the best-selling Ring Video Pro doorbell and get a free 3rd generation Echo Dot. The Ring Pro works with Alexa so you can use your Echo Dot to get alerts and hear and speak to visitors with two-way talk.

Presidents' Day laptop deals

HP 14 Laptop: $469 $279 at Walmart

An excellent option for a budget laptop, you can get the HP 14 laptop on sale for $279 at Walmart. The powerful 14-inch laptop packs an Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, 4GB of SDRAM, and 128GB of storage.

HP laptop | 15-inch | $1,249.99 $429.99 at HP

You're picking up a fantastic 10th generation i7 processor in this HP laptop deal, and taking home 8GB RAM and a 128GB SSD. That can be configured further for a little jump in price, but those starter specs are looking decent for a sub-$500 price tag.

HP Pavilion 15.6-inch laptop | $979.99 $519 at HP

This is a truly stunning laptop deal from HP. A 10th generation i7 processor? In a $519 price tag? With 12GB RAM and a 256GB SSD, and 16GB Intel Optane memory? In a $519 price tag? You'll have to jump on this deal fast - it's a blinder.

Dell Inspiron 17 3000 17.3-inch laptop | $549 $479.99 at Dell

This Dell Inspiron laptop deal offers a step up in price and specs, but it's still a fantastic deal. You're getting a brand new 10th generation i3 processor under the hood, with 8GB RAM to keep everything running and a 1TB hard drive as well. All that on a 17.3-inch display for under $500 makes this a great Presidents Day pick up.

Dell XPS 13 Touch 13-inch laptop | $1,549 $1,199.99 at Dell

For $100 more than the boosted model above, you'll find this Dell XPS laptop deal with a touch screen included. You're keeping the 10th generation i7 processor with 256GB of SSD storage, but on top of the flexible screen you're also doubling your RAM to 16GB.

Presidents' Day vacuum deals

Hoover WindTunnel 2 Rewind Pet Vacuum Cleaner: $169 $69 at Walmart

You can save $100 on the Hoover WindTunnel 2 vacuum at Walmart. Designed for pet owners, the bagless vacuum features WindTunnel 2 technology which lifts and removes deep-down, embedded dirt with two channels of suction.

Bissell PowerForce PowerBrush Carpet Cleaner: $119 $89 at Walmart

You can save $30 on the Bissell PowerForce carpet cleaner at Walmart. The lightweight vacuum features the powerful Bissell oxy-based formula to remove stains like coffee, wine, grape juice, and pet stains.

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum: $329.99 $244 at Walmart

Always a best-seller, Walmart has the iRobot Roomba 670 on sale for $244. The powerful robot vacuum works with Amazon Alexa and the compatible app allows you to clean and schedule from anywhere.

Dyson V8 Animal cordless vacuum cleaner: $499 $299 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Dyson V8 Animal on sale for $299 at Walmart. Perfect for pet owners, the cordless vacuum offers up to 40 minutes of powerful suction and can conveniently transform into a handheld vac.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal vacuum cleaner: $549.99 $399.99 at Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal on sale for $399.99 at Best Buy. That's the best price we've found for the cord-less vacuum which is powered by the V10 digital motor to deep clean carpets and hard floors and can conveniently transform into a handheld vacuum.

Presidents' Day appliance deals

Instant Pot Ace 60 Cooking Blender: $99 $45 at Walmart

Get the Instant Pot Ace 60 blender on sale for $45 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. The cooking blender includes 8 Smart OneTouch Programs which can prepare smoothies, purée, frozen Desserts, crushed ice, soy milk, rice milk, nut/oat (almond) milk, and soup.

View Deal

Farberware 3.2 Quart Oil-less Multi-Functional Fryer: $99 $59.88 at Walmart

Get the best-selling Farberware Fryer on sale at Walmart for $59.88. That's a $39 discount for the 3.2-quart fryer that allows you to cook your favorite fried foods with less oil.

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt Pressure Cooker: $99.95 $79.99 at Walmart

Walmart shoppers can save $20 on the best-selling Instant Pot DUO60. That's the lowest price we've seen for the pressure cook would make a perfect gift for anyone on your list.

Nutri Ninja Blender Duo with Auto IQ: $199.99 $159.99 at Best Buy

You can save $40 on the Nutri Ninja Blender Duo at Best Buy. The 72-oz blender features five intelligent and three manual functions and includes two sip and seal lids for easy drink transportation.

KitchenAid Professional 500 5QT Stand Mixer: $499.99 $219.99 at Best Buy

You can save $280 on the best-selling KitchenAid stand mixer at Best Buy. The five-quart mixer features 10 different speeds and includes three different mixing attachments.

Presidents' Day mattress deals

When is Presidents' Day?

Presidents' Day always falls on the third Monday in February. It was initially held on George Washington's birthday (February 22) but was moved in 1971 to accommodate the long holiday weekend. This year Presidents' Day is on Monday, February 17.

When do Presidents' Day sales start?

Presidents' Day sales have already started from most mattress sites and for some online retailers like Best Buy, Walmart and Overstock. Most retailers will start their sales this week and will last through Presidents' Day, so you have the whole weekend to shop for incredible deals.

The best things to buy at Presidents' Day sales

Presidents' Day sales typically consist of discounts on appliances, home items, electronics, and clothing. Retailers like Best Buy and Home Depot offer price cuts on large appliances from brands like Samsung and LG, while Amazon and Walmart offer sitewide discounts on tech, kitchen appliances, vacuums, and more. Mattresses are also a popular sale category with sitewide discounts from retailers like Overstock, Temper-Pedic, and Nectar.

