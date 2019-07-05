Pre-Prime Day price cuts on the Fitbit Alta, Alta HR, and Blaze smartwatch at Amazon

Amazon Prime Day is a fantastic time to find savings on activity trackers, and we've discovered some pre-Prime Day deals from Fitbit that you can shop right now. You can get the popular Fitbit Alta on sale at Amazon for $75.49. That's a $54 discount and the best price we've found for the fitness tracker.



The lightweight Fitbit Alta is made for everyday wear, with an ultra-slim design and easy-to-read display. The fitness-focused Alta tracks activities such as steps, distance and running, and will even give you friendly reminders to stretch your legs and start moving. The water-resistant Fitbit also tracks calories burned and records your sleep to provide you with helpful insights.



The Fitbit comes with a compatible app that tracks all of your activity so that you can monitor your progress on your smartphone or computer. The Alta also offers guided coaching with personalized workout videos and feedback on logged exercises. The Fitbit Alta has an impressive week-long battery life, and also provides basic smartwatch features such as call, text, and calendar notifications.

If you're interested in more advanced features such as heart rate monitoring and GPS technology, Amazon also has the Fitbit Alta HR on sale for $88.90 and the Fitbit Black smartwatch on sale for $139.99.

Pre-Prime Day Fitbit deals:

