TechRadar Tip Off: Only $999 for Sony Limited Edition Alpha NEX-7 Camera Bundle

Let's cut to the chase: Today's TechRadar Tip Off is a bit on the pricey side, but only at first glance.

The Sony Alpha NEX-7 is a premium camera and already around $1,000 on its own - and even more with a lens kit.

This Sony Alpha NEX-7 bundle comes with the camera, 18-55mm f/3.5-5.6 lens in addition to a second 20mm f/2.8 lens plus carrying case and 16GB memory card - all for only $999.

Did we mention the whole package will ship free too?

Top quality

Still not sure if this is the camera for you? Here's a snippet from our review, which also gave the Sony Alpha NEX-7 a coveted 4/5 rating:

"The tough magnesium body is lightweight and reassuringly robust for the most part. Experienced photographers will love the quick access to manual controls, customizable function buttons and rich, detailed images provided by the Exmor CMOS sensor.

The quality of the video recorded is also excellent, and serious videographers will love the manual control and ability to attach an external microphone."

Check back next week for a special Tip Off chock-full of money saving surprises.