Samsung Galaxy NX Android camera available now for a jaw-dropping $1,600

Samsung's Android powered interchangeable camera, the Galaxy NX is finally available in the Untied States.

Starting at the lofty price of $1,599 for just the body, the Samsung Galaxy NX features 4G connectivity and comes packing an Android OS. When bundled with an 18-55mm lens the first (or only depending on your perspective) ever Compact System Camera comes priced at a whopping $1,699.

For this sky-high price, Android photography aficionados will get a 20.3-megapixel crop-sensor backed by a 1.6GHz quad-core chipset and Android 4.2 Jelly Bean under the hood.

Make my photos look automagically better

The smart camera comes with all the manual features, semi-automatic modes like aperture priority, and 30 preset Smart Modes for capturing artistic scenes.

Samsung's compact also features some special modes to create animated GIFs and "Multi Exposure," which merges two different shots together into one distinctive image.

Of course, the whole reason for having Android on your camera is to use all those photography apps like Instagram and Fotodanz, so sharing your snaps is a relative breeze. Finally you'll be able to take HD Vines - or at least as high quality as Twitter will let you upload.

The Android premium

Android 4.2 Jelly Bean and one huge LCD screen

The Samsung Galaxy NX is a strange little device that looks like overkill even when put next to the Samsung Galaxy S4 Zoom.

Unfortunately it's too niche and expensive when compared to other mirrorless crop sensor cameras like the Sony NEX 7 and Canon EOS M, despite those connected perks.

The Samsung Galaxy NX is also hard to take seriously when the competition just started rolling into full frame mirrorless cameras such as the Sony Alpha A7 and Nikon Df.