Windows Mobile 6.5 gets Classic re-brand

The much criticised phone OS, Windows Mobile 6.5, is being rebranded as Windows Classic by Microsoft in a bid for the operating system to co-exist with Windows Phone 7 Series.

When you think of WinMo 6.5 (and its updates) the last thing that comes to mind is the word 'classic', but the re-branding exercise is so that consumers don't get confused when both operating systems are on retailers shelves via handsets come Christmas time.

WinMo 6.5 not dead

Even though Windows Phone 7 Series was announced at Mobile World Congress this week in Barcelona, Microsoft has no plans to kill off its 6.5 counterpart.

In fact, the HTC HD Mini has been announced brandishing the OS.

According to the blog I Started Something, in an interview Microsoft also noted that Windows 6.5 will continue to be updated.

Currently on Windows 6.5.3, Microsoft hinted that more support for the platform will happen in the future.

Via Gizmodo