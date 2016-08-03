Win £3000 of tech by picking the winners of the Mobile Choice Awards 2016

Over the last 12 months, the world of mobile phones and tablets has been exciting with innovative new products and this is the time to celebrate. Now, here's your chance to vote for your favourite devices of the last year (and win a massive prize in the process).

Our friends at Mobile Choice magazine want your help to vote in the Mobile Choice Awards 2016, and the shortlist is packed full of exciting categories including Best Value Phone, Best Camera Phone, Best Online Retailer, Best High Street Retailer, Best Network and many more.

Tablet computing hasn't had the most launch-packed year, but the shortlist of the Acer Iconia One 10-inch, Apple iPad Pro, Lenovo Yoga Tab 3, Microsoft Surface Pro 4, Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 and the Huawei MediaPad M2 shows there are still some brilliant tabs out there to be judged.

You also have the chance to vote in Phone of the Year with your choice being between the iPhone SE, HTC 10, Huawei P9, LG G5, Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge or the Sony Xperia XA.

Ready, steady, vote

But the big award is Manufacturer of the Year, and in 2016 it's a showdown between Apple, Huawei, Motorola, Samsung and Sony.

You'll find out who wins all of these categories at the awards on October 5, but you'll need to vote before September 8 to make sure your choice matters.

Vote for your chance to win up to £3000 in tech including a OnePlus 3, Honor 7, Sennheiser Momentum in-ear headphones and a whole lot more.