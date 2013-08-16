Verizon HTC One coming Aug. 22, arrives more than fashionably late to the party

Good work, Scooby Gang. The HTC One Verizon release date is solved.

OK, Verizon essentially handed us the answer in the form of a tweet, but don't take this away from us.

The nation's top dog carrier finally revealed today that HTC's flagship is hitting its online and retail stores Aug. 22 for $199.99 on a two-year contract.

Verizon joins AT&T, T-Mobile and Sprint in carrying what we've crowned the best Android phone, making it ever so late to the HTC One party.

Carrier coverage is complete

Verizon reiterated repeatedly that it would carry the phone before summer's end, and earlier this week posted a sign-up page so customers could be alerted to its arrival.

Uniquely, the phone will launch with Android 4.2.2, as tweeted by a Verizon representative, whereas already-released versions run Android 4.1.2. Verizon's HTC One is of the 32GB flavor, the same rep tweeted. That of course could change down the road, but for now only AT&T owns the 64GB take.

Sprint scored an exclusive red variant of the phone yesterday, and while rumors circulated Verizon would get a blue version, that wasn't included in today's announcement.

So perhaps there's still a little mystery to be had, after all.