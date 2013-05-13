Early birds can catch Samsung Galaxy S4 on Verizon ahead of schedule

Verizon updated its official listing for Samsung's Galaxy S4 today to reveal that the flagship Android phone will be released by the carrier on May 23.

That's a week earlier than the previously confirmed release date of May 30.

"The Samsung Galaxy S4 will be available for purchase online and in Verizon Wireless Stores starting May 23," read an update posted to Verizon's news center this morning.

However, the Galaxy S4's $200 price tag with a two-year contract remains the same.

Supply blues and release news

The Galaxy S4's original release date of May 30 on Verizon first surfaced in mid-April when an alleged Staples memo revealed several key dates for the device.

Verizon later confirmed a May release date and eventually updated its official site with the announcement of a May 30 Galaxy S4 release.

Samsung appeared to be entering troubled waters, though, when supply issues were rumored to be causing Galaxy S4 delays toward the end of April.

Check out Samsung's

Your Mobile Life

to discover loads more about the infinite possibilities of the GALAXY S4, Note 8.0 and Note II

Those delays don't seem to have affected Verizon, and if the carrier's newly bumped up release date holds true, then it will be a mere 10 days until Verizon users can get their hands on the Galaxy S4.