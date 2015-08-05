These are the first Lumias that will get Windows 10 Mobile

Although Windows 10 is currently downloading itself onto PCs around the world, we're still waiting for Windows 10 Mobile to be released. Microsoft has now announced which Windows Phones will be getting the new software first.

When Windows 10 Mobile releases later this year (possibly November) the first devices to get it will be the Lumia 430, Lumia 435, Lumia 532, Lumia 535, Lumia 540, Lumia 640, Lumia 640 XL, Lumia 735, Lumia 830, and Lumia 930.

If you're not too familiar with Lumia devices, this is a pretty diverse range of handsets that covers budget and low-end devices as well as higher-end smartphones.

Get your Denim on

In order to get Windows 10 Mobile, the Lumia device will need to have the Lumia Denim update installed.

It's little surprise that the first Windows Phones to get Windows 10 Mobile will be Microsoft-made Lumias, especially as few manufacturers so far have built Windows Phones.

However if you do own a non-Lumia Windows Phone, you should hopefully still get Windows 10 Mobile at some point, though we haven't heard any details just yet.

Via VineReport