Sony Xperia Z2 goes on sale in the US for $700

Hankering for a new phone and have $699.99 to spare? Sony's quite good Xperia Z2 may be right up your alley.

The phone that's been on sale in other regions is finally available in the US starting today. It's being sold direct from Sony's online store for the unlocked price quoted above.

This is actually a $50 discount over its listing price and perhaps the best deal you can get for the handset with no carrier attached (no carries have actually jumped to carry the phone).

Available in purple, black or white, the Xperia Z2 features a 20.7MP camera capable of recording 4K video. The screen measures 5.2 inches and is backed by a 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor. The dust-resistant and waterproof phone also packs a hefty 3GB of RAM.

The question is, is all that worth $700? No monthly carrier payments may sway the answer towards "yes," though your bank account may beg to differ.