The LG G Flex 2 has started rolling your way

Update: Carphone Warehouse's pre-order website for the LG G Flex 2 promises free delivery by the week commencing March 16 in the UK.

Original story follows...

LG has today announced that it is beginning the global roll out of its highly anticipated LG G Flex 2 smartphone, which includes some of the latest and fastest mobile technology along with a flexible curved screen.

According to LG the G Flex 2 will be coming to major carriers in the UK, US, Hong Kong, Singapore, France and Germany first, with other markets in North and South America, Europe and Asia being announced in the weeks after MWC 2015.

Yesterday UK retailer Carphone Warehouse announced you could now pre-order the phone on a range of contracts starting from £34.50 per month with no up front cost.

Availability

Interestingly Carphone Warehouse is offering the LG G Flex 2 with Vodafone, O2 and EE contracts, as we've previously heard about the phone being exclusive to Vodafone in the UK for six weeks.

LG has been coy about this exclusivity deal, though it did refer to both Carphone Warehouse and Vodafone as its 'launch partners', so Vodafone customers could still be getting some sort of special treatment.

LG also told us that the LG G Flex 2 in black will be available to buy around the third week of March, with a red version of the handset following in April.

With the announcement of the global roll out of the LG G Flex 2 we expect the handset to be in stores around the world pretty soon, and judging by our review, it will be worth the wait.