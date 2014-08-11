Super-secure Blackphone gets rooted in under five minutes

Blackphone, the smartphone that aims to provide high-end security at a consumer level, has just been hacked into.

Last month, BlackBerry and Blackphone took shots at one another's security features, but the latter has just been given a taste of the humble pie.

At the recent BlackHat security conference, @TeamAndIRC had a play around with the phone and successfully gained root access without unlocking the bootloader.

One of the discovered vulnerabilities has already been patched by Blackphone, while the other requires direct user consent, rendering it mostly harmless.

Don't build your house on the sandy land

Despite the fix, this is a nasty hit to the joint venture between Silent Circle and Geeksphone, which is designed to protect personal data from leaking out to third parties.

But basing the phone's PrivatOS skin on top of Android (rather than building something from scratch) has already led to concerns over the possibly extent of the Blackphone's security, considering that Android wasn't designed with the upmost security in mind.

BlackBerry's probably feeling rather smug right now.

We got out hands on the Blackphone

Via Phone Arena