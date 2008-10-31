Super high-res phone lacks only kitchen sink

Japanese phone users may not have as good a selection of decent hardware as us in the West (they're big on services, mind), but they do at least now have one of the highest-resolution handsets in the business.

Softbank's Sharp-made Aquos Fulltouch 931SH sports a half-XGA 1,024 x 480-pixel display spread across a luxurious 3.8 inches of touch sensitivity in a handy 16:9 ratio.

Packed to the rafters

Geeky numbers aside, the 130g phone packs a GSM radio for use outside Japan and a slide-out QWERTY keyboard to augment that slippery touchscreen.

Naturally, there's a 1-seg digital TV tuner, RFID support for the e-cash standard that's popular in Japan and a 5-megapixel camera. OK, so that last one's a number too, but we couldn't just leave it out, could we?

Don't get too excited, though - in spite of the GSM chip, Sharp is not likely to be making the 931SH available in other markets.