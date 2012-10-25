Sony Xperia TL heading to AT&T on Nov. 2

Sony's Skyfall product placement du jour, the Xperia TL, is finally making its ways to U.S. shores courtesy of AT&T.

Skyfall, for those who don't know, is the name of the upcoming James Bond film.

A variant of Europe's Xperia T, the Sony Xperia TL features a 4.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 720p, a dual-core 1.5GHz Snapdragon S4 processor, 1GB of RAM and 16GB of internal memory.

Along with the sleek 9.4 millimeter thick casing, the smartphone's strongest selling point comes from its own spy gadget, a 13-megapixel rear camera.

Xperia, Sony Xperia

The Sony Xperia TL lands with AT&T for quite a tasty price, especially considering how much marketing Sony has put into its James Bond endorsement.

For $99 on a two-year contract, Xperia TL purchasers will get a 007 phone of their very own to utilize AT&T's LTE network.

It will launch with Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, but Sony has said a Jelly Bean update will come sooner rather than later.

AT&T will start stocking the Sony Xperia TL in stores on Nov. 2, one week before the film debuts in the U.S.

Via The Verge