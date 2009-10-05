Trending
Sony Ericsson Satio now available for pre-order

UK release date looking likely for 13 October

Sony Ericsson s Satio available for pre order

Sony Ericsson's 12MP Satio handset will be launching on Vodafone later this month, and is now available for pre-order.

The flagship model -- which combines the best of SE's Walkman and Cyber-Shot brands -- marks a new era for the company, with a completely re-designed Symbian OS powering the Satio.

The new phone will be available for free if you're willing to tie yourself into a two year deal on £35 per month, or £40 per month if you prefer to only jump in for 18 months.

Top whack

The Satio is available from online resellers SIM-free too for around £500, so you'll have to really want a high-end Sony Ericsson phone with top specs to pay those prices.

But we're keeping a close eye on the Satio, as we were pretty impressed after our hands-on a few months back.

We'll be bringing you a full and in-depth review next week, so keep your eyes peeled to see if it can live up to the hype and price tag.

