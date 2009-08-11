Sky Sports Score Centre comes to iPhone

It's taken some time, but Sky has finally brought its popular Sky Sports Football Score Centre to the iPhone, with the free app arriving in time for the new Premiership season.

The Sky Sports Score Centre is a popular part of the ever-excellent SkySports.com site, bringing live updates and a host of extras.

Footy fans

And now a football-only version has been rolled out for the iPhone bringing text commentary, live league tables, match stats, line-ups, player profiles and news.

"Users can select My Scores to follow their favourite team or matches they want to monitor, or simply browse by competition and date for the latest fixtures, results and league tables," Sky told us.

"Other features include Team Lineups, Player Profiles, Scorecards, Match Statistics and the latest news from Sky Sports News."

The free Football Score Centre App is available now from the App Store.