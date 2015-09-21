Samsung may take a page from Apple, let you lease your next Galaxy

Apple recently announced that it would be launching a handset leasing program, called the iPhone Upgrade Program, which lets you walk into an Apple store and walk out with a new iPhone once a year - and now, Samsung may soon follow suit.

According to Forbes, an 'industry executive with knowledge of Samsung's plans' has revealed that Samsung is planning on launching its own leasing program in the US within the next few months.

"It's a no brainer why they wouldn't do this," the industry executive said.

Taking back from the carriers

Handset leasing has so far been the domain of carriers, where users would be able to get a new handset with subsidized monthly repayments added onto their plan's monthly bill.

Sometimes, if the plan pricing was high enough, some carriers would give mid-to-low range phones or older phones for free with certain plans.

Apple's iPhone Upgrade Program pretty much cuts out the carriers for the handset, and lets users upgrade their iPhone every 12 months through the Apple Retail Store, with pricing starting at $32 per month for 24 months.

Currently, it's still unclear what kind of pricing Samsung will have for it's leasing program, nor do we know when it plans on launching the program or which of its handsets,

But in the coming months, we won't be surprised to see more handset makers begin offering similar programs.