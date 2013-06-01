Galaxy S4 spin-off watch: Rumoured 'Zoom' Galaxy Camera sequel hits FCC

Just when you thought it was safe to let down your 'S4 spinoff' guard for a day or two, the rumoured Galaxy S4 Zoom device may have made an appearance in the United States.

A Samsung device with the model number SM-C101 has whizzed through the Federal Communications Commission in the US, which may be the new smartphone-cum-camera though to be on the way.

Recent speculation has pegged the as-yet-unannounced Galaxy S4 Zoom as a 16-megapixel sequel to last year's impressive Galaxy Camera, but with added celular capabilities.

The Galaxy Camera offered Wi-Fi and 3G, along with a touchscreen and apps from the Google Play store, while this upgrade would potentially make it a true hybrid device.

Milking that Galaxy cow

The FCC listing brings word of quad-band GSM network compatibility, along with HSPA+, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0 and NFC connectivity.

Last month we reported on claims the device will rock Android Jelly Bean, come with a 4.3-inch screen, dual or quad-core processors and arrive in black and white in the months of June or July.

That same model ID appeared on the Bluetooth SIG's website a couple of weeks ago, which is another big sign that a gadget is primed for launch.

We'll definitely be keeping an eye on this one.