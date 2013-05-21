Samsung Galaxy Mega to hit shelves this July for £459.99

Samsung's upcoming 80s inspired slab-phone, the Galaxy Mega, will hit UK shelves this July with a £459.99 price tag according to Clove. But, you know, it ain't about the money, money, money…

Except, Jessie J is wrong on this one, because it is very much about the money. A novice-level Samsung enthusiast will notice that the Mega will retail at around £100 cheaper than the Galaxy S4.

A closer inspection reveals all

If you dig a bit deeper, however, you'll see that the reason for this is because the Mega doesn't house the same impressive specs as the Galaxy S4.

The huge 6.3-inch screen, for example, is only 720p TFT, rather than AMOLED full HD like the S4. Similarly, the back and front cameras are 8 and 1.9 megapixels respectively.

The device will be running Jelly Bean 4.2.2 however, and it will feature a hulking 3,200mAh battery.

Check out Samsung's

Your Mobile Life

to discover loads more about the infinite possibilities of the GALAXY S4, Note 8.0 and Note II

The Mega had been expected to be released in May, but because of an unknown complication, the release date was moved back to July. The Mega's little brother, the 5.8-inch Galaxy Mega, will not be retailing in the UK.

Update: Online retail rival Expansys has now put a price tag of £469.99 on its listing alongside the July Samsung Galaxy Mega release date.

Via Slashgear