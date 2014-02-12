Nokia Lumia Icon unveiled for Verizon, struts juicy specs for under $200

It could be a Carnak gag: Coco Chanel, Marlon Brando and a new Nokia phone - opens envelop - what are three icons?

Previously leaked by Verizon itself, the Nokia Lumia Icon is finally making its official debut. It may not take the world by storm like its Johnny Carson cohorts, but the new Windows Phone is a solid device with some tantalizing specs.

Its 1920 x 1080 5" Full HD OLED display packs 441ppi, and is encased in a 5.39 x 2.79 x 0.39 inch form factor. The Icon's edges are curved and are lined by an aluminum ring, giving the handset what Nokia called a smooth and ergonomic feel.

Packing a high-grade 2.2GHz quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, the phone houses 2GB of RAM and an Adreno 330 GPU.

Build-in storage hugs 32GB, and a 2,420 mAh battery keeps the Icon performing. We'll need to test this power pack to see if it can hold up to a day's worth of use, but customers may be drawn to the Icon's built-in wireless charging capabilities. The charging pad sounds like a separate purchase.

Verizon customers (this is a Big Red-only phone, folks) will find it starting February 20 online and in stores, priced at $199.99 with a new two-year activation. It will be available in the not-so-flashy color options of black and white.

Other Lumia Icon specs and features

As for its cameras, a 20MP PureView snapper with Zeiss Optics and Auto Focus sits on the rear. It features dual-capture, meaning users can snag 5MP oversampled plus 19MP (4:3) shots or 16MP (16:9) full resolution images.

Optical image stabilization, f/2.4, wide angle lens and ability to shoot HD 1080p video at 30 FPS round out the back camera's feature set.

Facing front is a 2MP sensor, capable of taking 1.2MP still shots and 720p video.

Sound is a main selling point for the new Icon, and Nokia has created a little drag race demo to showcase its four digital, sound-sucking microphones:

The Icon's nooks are filled with Nokia software goods, like Here Maps with LiveSight sight recognition, MixRadio, Storyteller, Camera and Beamer.

The handset runs Windows Phone 8 as well as Nokia's camera-boosting Lumia Black software. Icon owners will find the phone has that added third column of Live Tiles found in the likes of the Lumia 1520.