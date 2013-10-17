New Nexus 5 release date touted and LG G Flex on the way

As if we didn't already have enough dates for a potential Nexus 5 launch another has now popped up and this time it's October 30.

The new date is courtesy of a listing on Amazon for a Nexus 5 case which is set to ship on October 30.

Now that the original October 15 date has been and gone with no announcement, the most recent date we'd heard prior to this was October 31, so this new potential date of October 30 isn't a million miles from that.

Whether the seller has inside information or is just guessing is unknown and it could equally be that the idea is that the case will be available to ship one day before the announcement so that those who are quick off the mark can have the case in their hands from day one.

Whichever scenario turns out to be turn this is, if nothing else, further evidence that the Nexus 5 is likely to be announced at around the end of the month.

Flexible fun

Korea's ETNews has even gone on record today saying that the Nexus 5 will be with us by the end of the month, further stoking the Android shaped fire.

The site additionally stated that a Firefox OS smartphone and the 6-inch LG G Flex will be launched next month, so we may be about to have our first taste of a flexible phone, since Samsung's Galaxy Round is apparently just a prototype.

Whether the Nexus 5 ultimately arrives on October 30 or October 31 it looks like the wait should nearly be over.

If the Nexus 5 (and by extension Android 4.4) do arrive on October 30 or 31 they'll likely be sharing the limelight with Apple's iPad 5 and iPad Mini 2, which are rumoured to be launching around a week after their October 22 reveal. In other words we could be in for quite a showdown.

As for the LG G Flex, it's probably wise to wait till next month to launch, as flexible screen or not it's going to have a hard time competing with Google and Apple.