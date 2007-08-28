Palm Treo 750: free Windows Mobile 6 upgrade

Palm Treo 750v and 750 smartphone users can now upgrade their devices free to the latest Windows Mobile 6 Professional operating system.

Palm announced today that it is offering its Treo 750v and 750 customers the upgrade to Windows Mobile 6 at no extra cost. Windows Mobile 6 provides added functionality, an enhanced user interface and new mobile versions of Microsoft Office Outlook, Office Word, Office Excel and Office PowerPoint.

Microsoft's Direct Push email is also available, with enhanced email functionality part of the Windows Mobile 6 suite of applications.

In addition, the Palm update for the Vodafone-optimised Treo 750v will enable 3G broadband HSDPA, providing high-speed downloads and surfing using 3G.

The Palm Windows Mobile 6 Professional update for the Treo 750v is available now for device owners in the UK and Ireland from www.palm.com/uk/750update. Owners of the non-Vodafone Palm Treo 750 will have to wait till September for their upgrade.