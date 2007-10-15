Apple: 'iPhone does meet eco guidelines'

The Apple iPhone does comply with the eco guidelines set out in the Restriction of Hazardous Substances directive, Apple has said in response to the damning Greenpeace report released yesterday.

The Greenpeace report, Missed Call: iPhone's hazardous chemicals, criticises Apple for high levels of brominated fire retardants (BFRs) found in the Apple iPhone, as well as for plasticisers found in the headphones that have been banned for use in UK toys.

Apple has now hit back against the Greenpeace claims. "Like all Apple products worldwide, the Apple iPhone complies with RoHS [Restriction of Hazardous Substances], the world's toughest restrictions on toxic substances in electronics," an Apple spokesperson told Macworld.

Apple still planning to go green

"As we have said, Apple will voluntarily eliminate the use of PVC and BFRs by the end of 2008."

Apple CEO Steve Jobs said in an open letter earlier this year that Apple will completely eliminate the use of PVC and BFRs in its products by the end of 2008. He also outlined plans to eliminate or reduce the use of other chemicals including arsenic and mercury.

Apple has been given a 60-day legal notice by the US Center for Environmental Health to "encourage the manufacturers through a negotiated settlement to reduce the use of these chemicals".