MetroPCS enlists the Alcatel OneTouch Fierce, Evolve into its service

Two mid and entry-level Android phones jump onto MetroPCS

Alcatel One Touch Fierce

MetroPCS is adding two entry level Android Smartphones to its prepaid arsenal of handsets.

After being on T-Mobile for about a month, Alcatel's One Touch Fierce and One Touch Evolve are joining the ranks of MetroPCS.

The One Touch Fierce comes with a 4.5-inch screen 1.2GHz quad-core processor, 4G LTE connectivity support and Android 4.2. It's not quite as hot as the Nexus 5 or LG G2 specs, but it could be yours for just $99.

Meanwhile, the smaller One Touch Evolve features a 4-inch 1GHz processor that runs Android 4.1 and has a 5-megapixel fixed focus camera. The entry-level handset sells for just $59.

Bargain basement

On the T-Mobile-owned MetroPCS network, users won't have to ever deal with any contracts or additional services like Jump.

The entry-level Android phones are also slightly cheaper than buying them on T-Mobile, where they come in at $149 introductory price for the One Touch Fierce, and $79 for the One Touch Evolve.

Other phones worth noting on the MetroPCS network include the Nokia Lumia 521 and LG Optimus L9.

Via Cnet

