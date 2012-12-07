LG's 1080p E940 for AT&T benchmark leaks

LG's Optimus G already has a successor on the way?

Next year is shaping up to be the year of the 1080p smartphones, with a recent benchmarking leak showing LG planning its own full HD resolution handset.

An LG Android smartphone with model number E940 appeared on GLBenchmark in recent days, boasting a 1920 x 1080 resolution display.

Screen size was not mentioned in the benchmark, but considering the 1080p resolution it seems a safe bet that we're looking at LG's oft-rumored 5-inch smartphone.

The benchmark handset is listed as an AT&T model, and was running on Android 4.1.2, indicating it could launch with Jelly Bean installed rather than jumping ahead to Android Key Lime Pie.

1080p is heating up

Said to be a follow up to the Optimus G, the rumored smartphone is expected to come packed with a 2GHz quad-core Qualcomm CPU.

The CPU spec is neither confirmed nor contradicted by the benchmark leak, leaving that rumor still up in the air.

HTC already kicked off the 1080p smartphone race with the Verizon Droid DNA, as Sony's rumored 1080p Odin and the Samsung Galaxy S4 are expected to join the full HD smartphone ranks in the first half of 2013.

Previous rumors indicated that LG has pushed up the launch of its 5-inch smartphone to May 2013 so that it can better compete with the coming wave of 1080p handsets, so confirmation of the E940 might not be too far around the corner.

With the Consumer Electronics Show and Mobile World Congress occurring earlier in 2013 that might be too soon for LG to officially unveil the E940/Optimus G2 at either event.

But with the firm already playing catch up it might not have much of a choice, in which case TechRadar will be on hand to put the 5-inch handset through its paces.

Via GLBenchmark