LG 'hopeful' of UK Optimus Vu launch

LG has confirmed to TechRadar that the Optimus Vu could appear on UK shores, thanks to its overhauled specs.

The Korean brand announced this morning it would be bringing the Optimus Vu, which has launched in its home country, would be rolled out worldwide.

But there was no mention of the UK specifically, just 'Europe' – but that may change in the future:

"At the moment Optimus Vu is not listed in the UK market but we hope this will change in the near future," a spokesperson told TechRadar.

This is for you, guys

The new version of the Vu is 'adapted' to meet the needs of European markets, LG told us, with a quad-core processor instead of a dual-core CPU, and dropping the LTE connectivity in favour of good ol' fashioned 3G (well, HSDPA but that term has less nostalgia around it, right?)

It seems LG is looking to get the phone/tablet out at around the same time as the Samsung Galaxy Note 2, which will be announced imminently – but given the device was first seen at Mobile World Congress in February, it could struggle against the marketing might of Samsung.

We'll be looking to update our hands on: LG Optimus Vu review in the near future (as long as we can get our hands on one again) so keep an eye out for that if you're into super fast devices with a 4:3 aspect ratio. We know we are.