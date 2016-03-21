LG G5 release date: Where can I get it?

The LG G5 looks to be exactly what the doctor ordered, if that doctor in particular had an all-metal design, dual cameras, and a modular design on their wishlist.

We got our hands on LG's flagship and came away impressed. But when will you be able to get some hands-on time with it? Multiple carriers have confirmed an April 1 release date.

But, it's also important to know where you will be able to pick it up when it launches. And those answers are slowly coming in.

We're currently in contact with each of the major US carriers to find out if and when the LG G5 will land on store shelves. Stay tuned for updated information as the weekend proceeds.

AT&T

Pre-orders for the LG G5 are starting 3/21, and AT&T is offering a buy one, get one free deal for those who are enrolled in AT&T Next.

Verizon

Verizon, too, confirmed that it will host the LG G5 on its service. However, no release date other than the vague "spring" target were touched on. We expect more details to come in soon.

T-Mobile

T-Mobile recently announced that it will be offering the LG G5 on April 1. So far, it's offering the best deal, bundling an LG 360 Cam and an LG Battery Bundle in with the purchase for the low price of free.

Sprint

Sprint announced today that it will carry the LG G5 when it releases in the Spring. Though it provided no new details about pricing, at least you can find comfort in knowing that, when it comes to supporting the LG G5, just about every carrier has you covered.