JJ Abrams hates your smartphone

Although he is probably a fan of the communicator, Star Trek and Star Wars director JJ Abrams is not especially happy with the impact of the humble smartphone.

"When you go out, you might as well be in the office, because [you have your mobile] phone," he said. "This technology connects you with everyone you are not with, and disconnects you from everyone you are with."

He's obviously had a bad experience in a cinema...

Via Hollywood Reporter

More blips!

We'll only give you more of our award winning* blips if you promise not to disconnect from those you are with....