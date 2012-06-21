iPhone 5 smaller docking port gets ever more likely

A number of Apple manufacturers have apparently confirmed that the iPhone 5 will sport a smaller connector port.

TechCrunch reports that the sixth generation of iPhone will come with a 19-pin connector on its base, with Apple ditching the iconic 30-pin port which has graced previous iPhones, iPads and iPods.

Three independent manufacturers have reportedly confirmed the new, smaller size, which is similar in size to a Thunderbolt port.

Accessory woe?

This falls in line with previous rumours we've heard, including a video claiming to show off the iPhone 5 chassis – complete with a smaller hole in the base for the new 19-pin connector.

If Apple is to move to the 19-pin solution, the decision is understandable, as the Cupertino-based firm looks to create smaller, lighter and more aesthetically desirable handsets – however it puts a massive spanner in the works for current iAccessories.

It would mean third-party manufactures would need to re-imagine their ranges to accommodate the new connector; however we wouldn't be surprised if an adaptor was made available allowing backwards compatibility.

Are you happy that Apple could be forging ahead with a new connector, or are you furious that your favourite speaker dock may not be compatible with the iPhone 5? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.

From TechCrunch