If you're holding onto AT&T's legacy unlimited data plan, prepare to pay more

If you're still clinging to AT&T's legacy unlimited data, you're going to be charged an extra $5 per month starting February 2016.

AT&T confirmed to techradar that customers will see an increase from $30 to $35 per month for those still 'grandfathered' on its unlimited data plan. The increase was first reported by 9to5Mac.

Though AT&T is increasing the price of this plan for the first time in seven years, it's a plan that hasn't been offered to new customers for a few years now.

It's also, however, not the only carrier to increase its unlimited plan this year, as Sprint, Verizon and T-Mobile also increased unlimited plans as well.

Carriers have been pulling away from unlimited data plans for a few years now, with T-Mobile and Sprint the only carriers now to offer an unlimited data plan to new customers in the US.

But with these price increases, will you still hold on to your unlimited option, knowing you'll never be able to sign on to it again under AT&T, or will you cave in to the more common tiered data allowance plans the carrier has been pushing?