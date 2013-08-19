HTC One Mini maneuvers into AT&T this Friday for $99.99

HTC took a shrink ray to its most popular flagship Android smartphone, and now AT&T users can snap one up for just shy of a hundred bucks beginning this Friday.

AT&T announced the launch of the HTC One Mini, a slimmer, junior-sized version of the Taiwanese smartphone maker's critically acclaimed flagship handset, the HTC One.

Arriving online and retail stores this Friday, Aug. 23 for $99.99 with a two-year agreement, the HTC One Mini is an AT&T exclusive that attempts to deliver everything reviewers and users have raved about the full-sized model in a slimmer form and price.

AT&T Next customers will be able to nab an HTC One Mini for only $21 per month, and the pocket-friendly handset retains the carrier's 4G LTE data connectivity from its full-featured sibling as well.

Small but loaded

The HTC One Mini features the same aluminum body found on the HTC One, but reduces the form factor and weight with a 4.3-inch Super LCD 2 HD 720p display powered by a dual-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 1.4GHz processor.

One thing HTC hasn't cut back on are features: AT&T's One Mini comes equipped with the same HTC BlinkFeed, Zoe and BoomSound for social highlights, advanced photo editing and great sound from the dual front-facing speakers.

HTC One Mini buyers will also have the same great UltraPixel camera, which features a backside illuminated sensor the manufacturer claims captures 300% more than than competitors for great shots, day or night.

With the arrival of the HTC One Mini on AT&T this Friday, Android fans will have smaller versions of both current flagship favorites, although it remains to see if this new arrival can compete with all the different variations of the Galaxy S4 that Samsung continues to pump out.