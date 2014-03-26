HTC One (M8) release date: where can I get it?

You've seen the leaks, you've seen the official press photos and our review, but when, where and for how much can you actually get your mitts on the HTC One (M8)?

Unlike many phones (ears burning, Samsung Galaxy S5?), the HTC One (M8) is available at this very moment - you just have to know where to look.

Thankfully, your pals at TechRadar have tracked down the phone's release deets and gathered it here for your reading and shopping pleasure.

HTC One (M8) at Verizon

Verizon was first out the gate with HTC One (M8) availability. The phone went on sale in stores and online beginning at 1 p.m. ET March 25.

Customers can pick up the phone for $199.99 on a two-year contract, $25.22/month through the Verizon Edge early upgrade program, and $599.99 off-contract.

HTC One (M8) at AT&T

Unfortunately for all other carriers, the latest HTC One is only available in the flesh at Verizon retail locations. A customer can walk into an AT&T store and order the phone there, but it will be shipped to them, not handed to them in a crisp new box.

That said, AT&T customers can find the phone online. It's priced at $199.99 with a two-year contract, $24.62/month through Next, AT&T's early upgrade program, or $32/month through Next 12.

Next 12 payments are spread out over 20 months.

The HTC One (M8) will be in AT&T stores - physically in them - by April 11.

HTC One (M8) at Sprint

So far Sprint has stayed relatively silent on the M8 front, but users can purchase the smartphone online.

It's going for the standard $199.99 on a two-year agreement, or $27.09/month for 24 months on the company's Easy Pay & Framily plans.

Off-contract you can snag the phone for $649.99. The carrier too will have the HTC One (M8) in stores by April 11.

HTC One (M8) at T-Mobile

The Un-carrier is getting in on the M8 act, but unlike the others, the smartphone isn't available online at the moment. What's more, on HTC's own order page, only AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, Unlocked and Developer editions are up for sale.

A press release from the carrier notes the HTC One (M8) "will be available to purchase online and in participating retail stores on April 11," and a spokesperson for the carrier confirmed the release date for both avenues.

The phone will retails for $0 and 24 monthly payments of $26.50, amounting to total price of $636.

HTC One (M8) Google Play, Unlocked and developer editions

If you're looking to skip the whole carrier route, you're in luck. HTC is selling a Google Play edition of the M8, available to order now and shipping in the next 2-3 weeks.

The 32GB phone, contract-free, costs $699.

Over on htc.com, customers can pick up an Unlocked or developer version for $649.99.