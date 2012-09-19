HTC 8X coming to AT&T, T-Mobile; Verizon vague

HTC announced two phones - the Windows Phone 8X and Windows Phone 8S - Sept. 19, along with the news that three U.S. carriers would pick up the devices.

However, new details about precisely which phone is coming to which carrier - Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile USA - have emerged since the New York event wrapped.

Verizon told TechRadar that although it was mentioned along with HTC's announcement about the phones, the company hasn't confirmed whether it will carry one or both of the devices.

However, the wireless carrier does plan to offer "at least one."

Verizon also said it hasn't firmed up details on availability or pricing.

Windows 8X only

Both AT&T and T-Mobile USA confirmed the companies would carry the Windows 8X, considered the marquee HTC/Microsoft handset.

"T-Mobile is excited to partner with HTC to bring our customers the Windows Phone 8X by HTC," a T-Mobile spokesperson told TechRadar.

"As a premium Windows Phone 8 device, the 8X by HTC features a beautiful [4.3-inch] Super LCD HD screen, a powerful dual-core processor and will run on T-Mobile's fast HSPA+42 network.

"Customers will enjoy access to Windows Phone's Live Tiles, an iconic design, immersive studio-quality sound with Beats Audio™ and incredible camera capabilities."

T-Mobile's website promises availability soon, allowing customers to sign-up for an alert when orders for the phone are open.

No other details on pricing or other features are currently available, the spokesperson said.

Throw LTE in there

AT&T confirmed to TechRadar that it will only carry 8X, and as a LTE device.

A published report pegged both the 8X and 8S as LTE capable, though TechRadar has not received confirmation from HTC nor from carriers beyond AT&T about that.

As for pricing, availability, and which colors the carrier will offer, AT&T said those details were not yet available.

According to an AT&T press release, the 8X will be available in the coming months both online and through all AT&T "channels."

Earlier Wednesday, Jason Mackenzie, HTC president of global sales and marketing, said both the 8X and 8S would be available on the carriers in November, but none of the carriers TechRadar spoke with confirmed that time frame and none of them mentioned carrying the 8S.

TechRadar will update this story if and when more information becomes available.