HP Pre 3: Palm-less Pre announced

HP has announced the arrival of the HP Pre 3 at an event in San Francisco.

HP has been talking up its press event this week for some time now, so TechRadar knew the company was looking to launch something big in the smartphone world – and that something is the arrival of the HP Pre 3, the first Pre without the Palm name.

The successor to the Palm Pre 2 has a lot to do to become a real rival in the smartphone world.

The originally Palm Pre was hit with underwhelming sales, as was its spin-offs the Palm Pixi and Palm Pre Plus.

The Palm Pre 2 came just before Christmas 2010 and, again, wasn't quite the iPhone killer we were looking for.

But it was a phone that boasted HP WebOS 2 and all the goodness that with it, including Flash 10.1 support and the new, innovative Stacks feature.

Palm Pre 3 features

Specs for the HP Pre 3 include: Qualcomm CPU running at 1.4GHz, with HSPA+ and EVDO Rev A world phone and there will be 8GB or 16GB of on-board storage offerings with RAM apparently the same as Pre 2.

The Palm Pre 3 also has the company's largest QWERTY keyboard, a 3.6-inch 480x800 WVGA screen, 5MP camera with LED Flash, forward facing camera, video calling and can record HD video.

The HP Pre is apparently built for "serious speed" and will be launching in the Summer, but no HP Pre 3 UK release date has been announced.